List of Georgia juveniles, teens who have been killed or injured in 2023 by guns
The following is a list of fatal and non-fatal shootings involving juveniles and teenagers (ages 19 and under) in the state of Georgia for the year of 2023.
FATAL SHOOTINGS IN METRO ATLANTA
JUNE
June 15: 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey
Shot in Lenor Park in Gwinnett County, dropped off at Atlanta fire station.
June 3: 9-year-old King Javier Black
Shot while visiting friends at home on East Washington Avenue in East Point.
MAY
May 31: 17-year-old Brian Brown
Killed in Powder Springs on Martin Street. Four males between ages 17 and 21 arrested after shooting.
May 29: 19-year-old Ja'quavious Lackey
Killed in Covington during a "domestic incident."
MAY 28: 15-year-old unidentified boy
Shot in face in Cobb County on Quiet Creek Court
May 27: 16-year-old Bre-Asia Powell killed and 16-year-old boy injured
Shot outside Benjamin E Mays High School during an unofficial graduation party.
May 27: 17-year-old Monatvious Gunn
Killed in LaGrange. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
May 22: 18-year-old Dominic McKibbins
Killed outside recording studio on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Another teenager also badly injured.
May 20: 17-year-old Devon Mitchell
Shot in the 100 block of Ollie St. NW on May 11. Died in hospital on May 20.
May 16: 19-year-old Caleb Demond Thomas
Killed in Bartow County. Two teenagers, ages 19 and 15, arrested for his death.
May 17: 19-year-old Aidn Shaw
Killed in home invasion in Acworth. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are believed to be responsible.
APRIL
April 30: 16-year-old Jaylan Majo
Killed on East Point MARTA platform. 15-year-old and 18-year-old arrested for his murder.
April 20: 19-year-old Jalen Curtis
Killed at Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace
April 17: 2-year-old Ayden King
Shot himself in face in apartment at Phoenix Landing Apartments on Whitesville Street
April 13: 19-year-old Calvin Anton McDowell
Killed in SW Atlanta home on Woodland Avenue
April 7: 18-year-old Jeremiah McCrae
Killed in Newnan. Was defending girlfriend from her brother.
MARCH
March 31: 18-year-old Jada Brown
Killed in parking lot in Valdosta
March 20: 17-year-old Joy Gray
Killed by brother, along with parents, in Rockdale County
March 14: 16-year-old teenager
Killed outside home on Pleasant Forest Drive in DeKalb County along with 22-year-old. Neither identified.
March 14: 11-year-old Asijah Love Jones
Killed by bullet fired into home in Spalding County.
March 4: 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill
Killed outside Sweet 16 birthday party in Douglasville. 18-year-old Timothy Lamar Coleman Jr. and 17-year-old twins, Chase Terrence McDowell and Chance Terrell McDowell, arrested.
March 4: 16-year-old Nasir Truitt
Killed at LaGrange skate park. 15-year-old arrested for the shooting.
March 1: 2-year-old Jaylea Hutchinson
Killed in Habersham County by pellet gun
March 1: 16-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez
Found shot to death in Gwinnett County abandoned home. A 20-year-old was arrested for his death.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 21: 15-year-old Madisson Gesswein
Shot to death in bed in Peachtree City. Three 18-year-olds identified as Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis were arrested.
Feb. 14: 13-year-old Jaeden Travis
Shot in street near his home on Windward Lane in Norcross.
Feb. 4: 15-year-old Quendarrious Woodyard
Shot and killed at a popular convenience store in LaGrange.
Feb. 2: 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior
Shot during home invasion in Baldwin County. At least one juvenile arrested in connection to shooting.
Feb. 1: 15-year-old Lloyd Foster
Killed in NW Atlanta. 19-year-old also injured.
JANUARY
Jan. 20: 19-year-old Joshua Wick
Shot multiple times in Athens
Jan. 21: 13-year-old Deshon DuBose
Killed outside Cascade Family Skating
Jan. 10: 18-year-old Akhir Muhammad
Killed outside DeKalb County gas station. 18-year-old arrested for shooting.
Jan. 3: 18-year-old Quinton Morris
Killed in Clayton County. 17-year-old arrested for shooting.
Jan. 1: 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle
Killed in DeKalb County
NON-FATAL SHOOTINGS
- June 20: 2-year-old: Shot in parking lot of apartment complex on Maypop Lane. Man and woman also shot.
- June 20: 14-year-old boy: Shot near apartment complex in 300 block of Skipper Place NW
- June 1: 1-month-old child: Hit by stray bullet inside home on Middleton Road in NW Atlanta
- May 25: 3 teenagers -- ages 16, 17 and 17: Shot near graduation party in Lawrenceville
- April 28: 16-year-old boy: Shot at apartment complex in the 3000 block of Lumby Drive in Panthersville
- April 16: 10-month-old boy: Grazed by bullet. Shot outside of home on Fairland Drive in SE Atlanta. Report noted that this was 24th child shot in Atlanta so far in 2023.
- April 10: 10-year-old child: Shot in 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue in NW Atlanta
- March 30: 6-year-old Justin and 7-year-old Mai: Hit by stray bullets inside apartment on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County
- Feb. 22: 12-year-old female and 13-year-old boy: Shot at Parkside at Mechanicsville apartments on McDaniel Street
- Feb.. 21: 10-year-old boy: Hit by stray bulled inside home on Washington Street SW
- Feb. 18: Nine juveniles injured, including 5-year-old child: Gas station in Columbus
- Feb. 7: Age/sex unknown: Shot at residence in 5500 block of Hilltop Pass in South Fulton
OUTSIDE METRO ATLANTA
- June 13: 16-year-old Mykal Ellis: Killed in Brunswick
- June 1: 15-year-old Jordan Gaynor: Killed outside convenience store in Augusta, 3 men arrested.
- May 22: 16-year-old Derrkick Putmon: Killed on sidewalk in Putnam County
- May 22: 14-year-old Jayden Tate: Killed after school in Columbus
- April 18: 19-year-old Camera Anderson: Killed in Statesboro at Cambridge at the Pines apartments
- April 16: 17-year-old Kelsey McDuffie: Killed during a gun lesson in Bulloch County
- April 8: 15-year-old Ozia Gore: Killed after shots fired into Macon home, 17-year-old Raheem Seree Smith arrested.
- April 6: 15-year-old Zaire Person: Killed during large party in Augusta
- March 31: 18-year-old Jada Brown: Killed in parking lot in Valdosta
- March 31: 17-year-old Keshawn Davinel Hunt: Killed in Albany
- March 28: 13-year-old Buddy Brown; Killed while picking up Door Dash delivery at his home in Augusta
- March 28: 19-year-old Da'Quantavious Proctor; Shot in parking lot of McDonald's on Peach Orchard Road in Richmond County
- March 18: 18-year-old Claudarius Caesar: Killed in Albany. Victim's girlfriend and another person arrested.
- March 8: 18-year-old Nazenta Phillips: Killed on East 55th Street in Savanna
- March 8: 17-year-old Kingsly Gibbs: Killed in Morgan. 17-year-old Imunn Sanford also shot.
- March 6: 10-year-old Damarion Byrd: Killed by bullet fired into Milledgeville mobile home. Two men, a teen and a woman arrested.
- March 2: 15-year-old unidentified male: Killed while attempting to rob Hawkinsville home
- Feb. 23: 19-year-old Keymarion Manor: Killed in Macon. Another teen also injured.
- Feb. 19: 15-year-old Leonardo "Kent" Luke: Killed in Columbus at home on Village Way near St. Mary's Road
- Feb. 18: 18-year-old Michael Carter Jr.: Killed along with parents at motel in Columbus. 4-year-old boy also injured.
- Feb. 16: 16-year-old Da'Marcus Faison: Killed in Columbus on Mount Pleasant Drive
- Feb. 7: 19-year-old Zykeivion Porter: Killed in Moultrie, 19-year-old Jason Doan Ho arrested.
- Jan. 28: 13-year-old A'Rhianna Moye: Accidentally shot by 17-year-old brother in Jefferson County home
- Jan 10: 15-year-old Ashton Nikolas Robert; Killed in Macon
- Jan. 7: 17-year-old Giancarlos Rivera: Killed at Spring Creek Village Apartments in Columbus