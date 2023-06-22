List of Georgia juveniles, teens who have been killed or injured in 2023 by guns

The following is a list of fatal and non-fatal shootings involving juveniles and teenagers (ages 19 and under) in the state of Georgia for the year of 2023.

FATAL SHOOTINGS IN METRO ATLANTA

JUNE

June 15: 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey

Shot in Lenor Park in Gwinnett County, dropped off at Atlanta fire station.

June 3: 9-year-old King Javier Black

Shot while visiting friends at home on East Washington Avenue in East Point.

MAY

May 31: 17-year-old Brian Brown

Killed in Powder Springs on Martin Street. Four males between ages 17 and 21 arrested after shooting.

May 29: 19-year-old Ja'quavious Lackey

Killed in Covington during a "domestic incident."

MAY 28: 15-year-old unidentified boy

Shot in face in Cobb County on Quiet Creek Court

May 27: 16-year-old Bre-Asia Powell killed and 16-year-old boy injured

Shot outside Benjamin E Mays High School during an unofficial graduation party.

May 27: 17-year-old Monatvious Gunn

Killed in LaGrange. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

May 22: 18-year-old Dominic McKibbins

Killed outside recording studio on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Another teenager also badly injured.

May 20: 17-year-old Devon Mitchell

Shot in the 100 block of Ollie St. NW on May 11. Died in hospital on May 20.

May 16: 19-year-old Caleb Demond Thomas

Killed in Bartow County. Two teenagers, ages 19 and 15, arrested for his death.

May 17: 19-year-old Aidn Shaw

Killed in home invasion in Acworth. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are believed to be responsible.

APRIL

April 30: 16-year-old Jaylan Majo

Killed on East Point MARTA platform. 15-year-old and 18-year-old arrested for his murder.

April 20: 19-year-old Jalen Curtis

Killed at Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace

April 17: 2-year-old Ayden King

Shot himself in face in apartment at Phoenix Landing Apartments on Whitesville Street

April 13: 19-year-old Calvin Anton McDowell

Killed in SW Atlanta home on Woodland Avenue

April 7: 18-year-old Jeremiah McCrae

Killed in Newnan. Was defending girlfriend from her brother.

MARCH

March 31: 18-year-old Jada Brown

Killed in parking lot in Valdosta

March 20: 17-year-old Joy Gray

Killed by brother, along with parents, in Rockdale County

March 14: 16-year-old teenager

Killed outside home on Pleasant Forest Drive in DeKalb County along with 22-year-old. Neither identified.

March 14: 11-year-old Asijah Love Jones

Killed by bullet fired into home in Spalding County.

March 4: 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill

Killed outside Sweet 16 birthday party in Douglasville. 18-year-old Timothy Lamar Coleman Jr. and 17-year-old twins, Chase Terrence McDowell and Chance Terrell McDowell, arrested.

March 4: 16-year-old Nasir Truitt

Killed at LaGrange skate park. 15-year-old arrested for the shooting.

March 1: 2-year-old Jaylea Hutchinson

Killed in Habersham County by pellet gun

March 1: 16-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez

Found shot to death in Gwinnett County abandoned home. A 20-year-old was arrested for his death.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 21: 15-year-old Madisson Gesswein

Shot to death in bed in Peachtree City. Three 18-year-olds identified as Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis were arrested.

Feb. 14: 13-year-old Jaeden Travis

Shot in street near his home on Windward Lane in Norcross.

Feb. 4: 15-year-old Quendarrious Woodyard

Shot and killed at a popular convenience store in LaGrange.

Feb. 2: 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior

Shot during home invasion in Baldwin County. At least one juvenile arrested in connection to shooting.

Feb. 1: 15-year-old Lloyd Foster

Killed in NW Atlanta. 19-year-old also injured.

JANUARY

Jan. 20: 19-year-old Joshua Wick

Shot multiple times in Athens

Jan. 21: 13-year-old Deshon DuBose

Killed outside Cascade Family Skating

Jan. 10: 18-year-old Akhir Muhammad

Killed outside DeKalb County gas station. 18-year-old arrested for shooting.

Jan. 3: 18-year-old Quinton Morris

Killed in Clayton County. 17-year-old arrested for shooting.

Jan. 1: 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle

Killed in DeKalb County

NON-FATAL SHOOTINGS

OUTSIDE METRO ATLANTA