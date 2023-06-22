Expand / Collapse search

List of Georgia juveniles, teens who have been killed or injured in 2023 by guns

Published 
Updated 3:19PM
FOX 5 Atlanta

The following is a list of fatal and non-fatal shootings involving juveniles and teenagers (ages 19 and under) in the state of Georgia for the year of 2023.

FATAL SHOOTINGS IN METRO ATLANTA

JUNE

June 15: 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey
Shot in Lenor Park in Gwinnett County, dropped off at Atlanta fire station. 

June 3: 9-year-old King Javier Black 
Shot while visiting friends at home on East Washington Avenue in East Point. 

MAY

May 31: 17-year-old Brian Brown
Killed in Powder Springs on Martin Street. Four males between ages 17 and 21 arrested after shooting. 

May 29: 19-year-old Ja'quavious Lackey
Killed in Covington during a "domestic incident." 

MAY 28: 15-year-old unidentified boy
Shot in face in Cobb County on Quiet Creek Court

May 27: 16-year-old Bre-Asia Powell killed and 16-year-old boy injured
Shot outside Benjamin E Mays High School during an unofficial graduation party. 

May 27: 17-year-old Monatvious Gunn 
Killed in LaGrange. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. 

May 22: 18-year-old Dominic McKibbins
Killed outside recording studio on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Another teenager also badly injured. 

May 20: 17-year-old Devon Mitchell
Shot in the 100 block of Ollie St. NW on May 11. Died in hospital on May 20.  

May 16: 19-year-old Caleb Demond Thomas
Killed in Bartow County. Two teenagers, ages 19 and 15, arrested for his death.

May 17: 19-year-old Aidn Shaw
Killed in home invasion in Acworth. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are believed to be responsible.

APRIL

April 30: 16-year-old Jaylan Majo
Killed on East Point MARTA platform. 15-year-old and 18-year-old arrested for his murder. 

April 20: 19-year-old Jalen Curtis
Killed at Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace 

April 17: 2-year-old Ayden King
Shot himself in face in apartment at Phoenix Landing Apartments on Whitesville Street

April 13: 19-year-old Calvin Anton McDowell
Killed in SW Atlanta home on Woodland Avenue 

April 7: 18-year-old Jeremiah McCrae
Killed in Newnan. Was defending girlfriend from her brother. 

MARCH 

March 31: 18-year-old Jada Brown
Killed in parking lot in Valdosta

March 20: 17-year-old Joy Gray
Killed by brother, along with parents, in Rockdale County

March 14: 16-year-old teenager
Killed outside home on Pleasant Forest Drive in DeKalb County along with 22-year-old. Neither identified.

March 14: 11-year-old Asijah Love Jones
Killed by bullet fired into home in Spalding County.

March 4: 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill
Killed outside Sweet 16 birthday party in Douglasville. 18-year-old Timothy Lamar Coleman Jr. and 17-year-old twins, Chase Terrence McDowell and Chance Terrell McDowell, arrested.

March 4: 16-year-old Nasir Truitt
Killed at LaGrange skate park. 15-year-old arrested for the shooting.

March 1: 2-year-old Jaylea Hutchinson
Killed in Habersham County by pellet gun 

March 1: 16-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez
Found shot to death in Gwinnett County abandoned home. A 20-year-old was arrested for his death. 

FEBRUARY

Feb. 21: 15-year-old Madisson Gesswein
Shot to death in bed in Peachtree City. Three 18-year-olds identified as Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis were arrested.

Feb. 14: 13-year-old Jaeden Travis 
Shot in street near his home on Windward Lane in Norcross. 

Feb. 4: 15-year-old Quendarrious Woodyard
Shot and killed at a popular convenience store in LaGrange. 

Feb. 2: 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior
Shot during home invasion in Baldwin County. At least one juvenile arrested in connection to shooting. 

Feb. 1: 15-year-old Lloyd Foster
Killed in NW Atlanta. 19-year-old also injured. 

JANUARY

Jan. 20: 19-year-old Joshua Wick
Shot multiple times in Athens

Jan. 21: 13-year-old Deshon DuBose
Killed outside Cascade Family Skating

Jan. 10: 18-year-old Akhir Muhammad
Killed outside DeKalb County gas station. 18-year-old arrested for shooting. 

Jan. 3: 18-year-old Quinton Morris 
Killed in Clayton County. 17-year-old arrested for shooting. 

Jan. 1: 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle
Killed in DeKalb County 

