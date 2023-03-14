Expand / Collapse search
Three arrests made in Douglas County birthday party shooting that killed two teens

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglasville
FOX 5 Atlanta
Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on attendees at a sweet 16 party in Douglasville on March 5, 2023.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Three people have been arrested in connection to a mass shooting that killed two teens attending a birthday party in Douglasville earlier this month.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook video of the suspects being walked into the county jail Tuesday evening.

Officials said they would be holding a press conference to release more information to the public Wednesday morning.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

Timeline of the Douglas County birthday party mass shooting

A Douglasville mother told FOX 5 she was throwing a Sweet 16 birthday party on Sitka Drive Mar. 4 for her daughter. Well over a hundred teenagers were invited.

The mother, Chrystal Walker-Cherry, said right before the shooting, she kicked everyone out of her home after her husband discovered someone was smoking weed.

"Not even two minutes after that we heard gunshots," neighbor Lashondra Martin told FOX 5. "So, I immediately ran outside, saw a little girl in the streets and just wanted to make sure it was none of my children."

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were identified as the victims shot and killed on Mar. 4 when a gunman opened fire on the partygoers. Seven other juveniles, ages 14 to 19, were injured in the shooting that night.