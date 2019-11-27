FOX 5 Atlanta

Lawsuit wants Doraville to stop budgeting for ticket revenue

A lawsuit against the city of Doraville asked a federal judge to do something that’s never been done before. Critics of the city want the court to order Doraville to stop budgeting how much money in fines and fees it expects to collect in the upcoming year.

