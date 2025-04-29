Two deaths under investigation in small Polk County town

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Aragon police in investigating the deaths of two people in Polk County. The cause of death remains undisclosed, but authorities confirm there is no active threat to the public.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to assist local police in investigating the deaths of two individuals in the small town of Aragon, located in Polk County.

What we know:

Law enforcement officials surrounded a home on Walnut Street throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, as the investigation unfolded.

The GBI confirmed the deaths, but has not explained how they happened. They did say there is no active threat and that police were not involved in the fatalities.

"Right now, it's an active investigation. We've turned it over to the GBI," said Aragon Police Chief John Tortoso.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Two people were found dead in the town of Aragon in Polk County.

Kyle Causey, who lives near the scene, described the residents as "neighborly" and said he did not hear any gunshots.

"I didn't hear no gunshot. So, I just bent my head over and saw a cop car. That's all I seen," Causey said.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, the GBI has yet to notify the victims' families.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.