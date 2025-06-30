Henry County firefighters save blind dog from storm drain

article

A blind 14-year-old Henry County dog is safe and sound after being rescued by firefighters over the weekend.

Officials with Henry County Fire Rescue say the poor pup got into a predicament after falling into a storm drain.

What we know:

While details about the rescue are limited, the fire department shared photos of the dog, its owners, and the firefighters who were called to respond.

Officials say the crews of Station 8's B-Shift were able to work together to reunite the sweet pup with his family.

What they're saying:

"Two legs or four, we’re going above and beyond, proving once again that compassion is at the heart of the job," the agency wrote.