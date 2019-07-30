Vikings trample Falcons 28-12 behind fierce defense, Cook

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - After dropping back to pass a mere 11 times for Minnesota, Kirk Cousins joked that this defense-and-running-dominated performance felt like youth football. He was more than happy to hand the ball off and get out of the way. Anthony Harris had two interceptions and a fumble recovery, Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and the Vikings started the season...

Falcons rookie McGary back in practice after heart surgery

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Kaleb McGary is trying to jump back into the competition for a starting job on the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line after missing almost four weeks. There's only one preseason game left for McGary to show he's ready for the regular season. Still, the rookie first-round pick has good reason to avoid rushing his return. Having heart surgery, even a...

Rookie Haskins leads Redskins past fumbling Falcons, 19-7

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Washington to three second-half scoring drives, including two set up by Atlanta's lost fumbles while attempting to field punts, and the Redskins took a 19-7 preseason win over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Gonzalez enters hall with 3 DBs who tried covering him

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - At one end of the room sat Tony Gonzalez. All the way across it was Ed Reed. Sometimes in the past, that's as close to each other as the two new Hall of Famers cared to be. Same thing for Champ Bailey and Ty Law when it came to covering Gonzalez, the game-changing tight end and matchup nightmare for defensive backs.

Falcons hold blood drive

The Atlanta Falcons teamed up with the American Red Cross to help hospital patients in need.