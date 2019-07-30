Slow starts put pressure on Falcons' Ryan, Titans' Mariota
Slow starts for the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans have created more pressure on quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Marcus Mariota.
Groundbreaking for new Falcons' clinic in Flowery Branch
Emory Healthcare and the Atlanta Falcons broke ground Monday on a new clinic in Flowery Branch.
Atlanta Falcons Rise Up for kickoff rally, the Dirty Bird returns
It's Falcons Friday! And to prepare for the team's 2019 home opener at Mercedes-Benz stadium.
Falcons surprise school with grant
The Atlanta Falcons surprise students at Liberty Point Elementary School in Union City to celebrate a big win for the school.
Falcons send 2019 first-round pick to injured reserve
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Falcons rookie guard Chris Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall draft pick, has a broken foot and will spend the next eight weeks on injured reserve.
Vikings trample Falcons 28-12 behind fierce defense, Cook
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - After dropping back to pass a mere 11 times for Minnesota, Kirk Cousins joked that this defense-and-running-dominated performance felt like youth football. He was more than happy to hand the ball off and get out of the way. Anthony Harris had two interceptions and a fumble recovery, Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and the Vikings started the season...
Former Atlanta Falcon Karon Joseph Riley talks transition from the field to the TV
Karon Joseph Riley is a former NFL football player, turned tv star. Karon was drafted in 2001 and played through 2006. He played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2003-2004 season.
Report: Falcons agree to terms with veteran kicker Matt Bryant
Veteran kicker, Matt Bryant is coming out of retirement and returning to the Atlanta Falcons, after he reportedly agreed to terms Saturday.
Falcons rookie McGary back in practice after heart surgery
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Kaleb McGary is trying to jump back into the competition for a starting job on the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line after missing almost four weeks. There's only one preseason game left for McGary to show he's ready for the regular season. Still, the rookie first-round pick has good reason to avoid rushing his return. Having heart surgery, even a...
Rookie Haskins leads Redskins past fumbling Falcons, 19-7
Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Washington to three second-half scoring drives, including two set up by Atlanta's lost fumbles while attempting to field punts, and the Redskins took a 19-7 preseason win over the Falcons on Thursday night.
Ryan, Darnold both sharp as Jets beat Falcons 22-10
Matt Ryan and Sam Darnold both appear ready for the regular season.
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders welcome youth to join their Junior Cheer Program
The Atlanta Falcons Junior Cheer Program is designed for boys and girls ages 5-13.
Falcons safety Ricardo Allen primed for comeback season
Instead of having the breakout year he was hoping for in 2018, Allen was sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon. The Falcons featured his setback in the first installment of their "Comeback Series" on Monday.
Gonzalez enters hall with 3 DBs who tried covering him
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - At one end of the room sat Tony Gonzalez. All the way across it was Ed Reed. Sometimes in the past, that's as close to each other as the two new Hall of Famers cared to be. Same thing for Champ Bailey and Ty Law when it came to covering Gonzalez, the game-changing tight end and matchup nightmare for defensive backs.
Atlanta Falcons announce final practice and Military Appreciation Day
The Atlanta Falcons have something special planned on their final practice and will honor the POW and missing in action service members.
Falcons 1st-round pick McGary undergoes heart procedure
Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Kaleb McGary underwent a surgical procedure Wednesday to correct heart rhythm problems, a recurrence of the condition that plagued the offensive tackle in high school and college.
Falcons hold blood drive
The Atlanta Falcons teamed up with the American Red Cross to help hospital patients in need.
Falcons ask for help for former Jackson High, Florida Gators linebacker
Dan Quinn preaches "The Brotherhood" to his team and that extends to former players too. Following Tuesday's practice, Quinn and safety Keanu Neal asked for help for former Florida Gator linebacker Neiron Ball.