Falcons notch second straight road win as Robinson powers 26-19 victory

The Brief C.J. Henderson’s late interception sealed the Falcons’ second straight road win. Bijan Robinson topped 2,000 scrimmage yards with a 171-yard, one-touchdown performance. Arizona’s seventh straight loss continued a 12-of-13 skid since its 2-0 start.



Bijan Robinson delivered one of his best games of the season and C.J. Henderson came up with the play that sealed it as the Atlanta Falcons held off the Arizona Cardinals 26-19 on Sunday.

What we know:

Atlanta (6-9) won its second straight road game after Henderson’s diving interception of Jacoby Brissett’s pass with 1:30 left ended Arizona’s final drive. The Cardinals had forced a fourth-down stop at their own 40 with just over two minutes remaining, giving them a chance to tie or take the lead before the turnover.

Robinson finished with 171 yards from scrimmage, including 92 receiving on seven catches and a 13-yard touchdown grab. He also ran for 76 yards on 16 carries. The 23-year-old became just the third player in Falcons history to surpass 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season, joining Jamal Anderson and William Andrews.

Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes and added a 1-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to push Atlanta ahead 26-16. Arizona trimmed the lead to 26-19 with 4:37 remaining on Chad Ryland’s 34-yard field goal after Cousins lost a fumble near midfield.

Brissett completed 16 of 31 passes for 203 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The veteran fell to 1-9 as Arizona’s starter since replacing the injured Kyler Murray in Week 6. Tight end Elijah Higgins led the Cardinals with 91 yards receiving on seven catches.

Arizona (3-12) dropped its seventh straight game and has lost 12 of 13 since a 2-0 start.

The Falcons erased an early 10-point deficit and tied the game 16-16 at halftime after Cousins connected with Kyle Pitts for an 11-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left. Calais Campbell blocked the extra point to keep Arizona even. Ryland missed a 50-yard attempt off the right upright just before the break and pushed a 44-yard kick wide right in the third quarter.

The Cardinals opened the scoring with a highlight catch from Michael Wilson, who secured a 32-yard touchdown as he and cornerback Cobee Bryant tumbled into the end zone. The ball bounced between both players before settling between Wilson’s legs without touching the turf.

Dig deeper:

Injuries:

Cardinals: CB Max Melton (heel), LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) and S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were among six inactives. CB Garrett Williams (Achilles tendon) was carted off in the first quarter after a non-contact injury. Rookie DL Walter Nolen III (knee) left on a cart in the third quarter. DL Josh Sweat (ankle) returned briefly after an early injury but was ruled out in the third quarter.

What's next:

Falcons: Host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Dec. 29.

Cardinals: Visit Cincinnati next Sunday.