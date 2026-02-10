UGA softball players host free clinic for young athletes

The Brief Young softball players took part in a free clinic led by the Georgia Bulldogs softball team. The event was part of a new partnership with Georgia’s Own Credit Union. Players also marked the start of their season at Jack Turner Stadium.



Young softball players got a chance to sharpen their skills on the field during a free clinic led by members of the University of Georgia softball team.

What we know:

The clinic was part of a first-of-its-kind partnership between the university’s athletic program and Georgia’s Own Credit Union. As part of the agreement, every player on the UGA softball roster participated, serving as team captains and leading drills for more than 50 young athletes.

Players guided participants through a series of challenging stations focused on fundamentals, teamwork and confidence-building. One UGA player said opportunities like this were once a dream for her as a young athlete and called it rewarding to now help inspire the next generation.

Following the clinic, the Georgia softball team also held a ceremonial painting of the field at Jack Turner Stadium, marking the official start of their season.