Soto, Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener
Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals quickly derailed the Cole Express.
Georgia Southern football player Jordan Wiggins dies at 18
The freshman offensive linebacker was 18 years old.
Washington Nationals fever spreads to 'Nationals Mall'
It’s all things Nats in D.C. – and that includes the National Mall!
