Atlanta United fires head coach Ronny Deila after one season

Image 1 of 8 ▼ FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Ronny Deila, Head Coach of Atlanta United, looks on prior to the MLS Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Chase Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The Brief Atlanta United has fired head coach Ronny Deila after just one season. Deila’s team went 6-18-13 across all competitions, including only five MLS wins, the fewest in club history. CEO and President Garth Lagerwey said the club’s standard of play "was not met" and promised fans a better on-field product soon.



Atlanta United has dismissed head coach Ronny Deila after just one season, the club announced Sunday.

What we know:

Deila joined Atlanta United in December 2024 and coached one season, during which the team went 6-18-13 across all competitions.

The 2025 campaign marked one of the toughest in club history, with Atlanta United recording only five wins in MLS play — the fewest in any season since joining the league.

The club made several high-profile offseason acquisitions, including Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath, setting high expectations that ultimately went unmet.

What they're saying:

"It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United’s best interest to move the team in a different direction. Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible," Atlanta United CEO and President Garth Lagerwey said. "We want to thank Ronny for his time and commitment to the organization and wish him well in his future endeavors."

What's next:

A global search for a new permanent head coach will begin immediately.