After teen’s death, Union City father launches nonprofit: 'I hurt. I hurt every single day'

The Brief Teen Kenn Collier Jr., 17, killed Jan. 9, 2025 during a robbery in Union City. Father Kenn Collier Sr. founded Future Without Fears to support families and reduce gun violence. Organization provides resources, behavioral health, mentoring, and jobs to keep young men away from violence.



A Union City father is facing his first Christmas without his son, months after the teenager was shot and killed, and he is turning his grief into action by helping other families impacted by gun violence.

Kenn Collier Sr. said his 17-year-old son, Kenn Collier Jr., was killed Jan. 9, 2025, when he went out to spend time with friends and was targeted during a robbery.

What we know:

"My son was murdered by gun violence, January 9, 2025. He was going to hang out with some friends and some guys decided to rob him, and he was murdered," Collier said.

Kenn Collier Sr. holds photos of his son, Kenn Collier Jr., as he speaks about his grief and his mission to help other families affected by gun violence in Union City in December 2025. (FOX 5)

Collier told Larry Spruill that the months since his son’s death have been especially painful, with the holidays bringing a new wave of grief.

"I wake up every day and I hurt. I hurt every single day," he said.

In the weeks after his son’s death, Collier started an organization in his honor called Future Without Fears, focused on addressing gun violence in metro Atlanta and supporting families living with its aftermath.

A photo of Kenn Collier Jr. sits beside a Christmas tree as his father prepares for his first holiday season without his son in Union City in December 2025. (FOX 5)

"The name of my organization is ‘Future Without Fears’. I started my organization a few weeks after my son passed away. Our goal is to help families who have been affected by gun violence. We provide resources, behavior health, therapy," Collier said.

He said the organization also offers mentoring services and job opportunities to young men, with the goal of keeping them off the streets and away from violence.

Collier said the mission reflects the work he and his son were already doing together before the teenager was killed.

"His mom was murdered 7 years ago on his 10th birthday. Since his mom was murdered, me and my son have always done this kind of work. We were advocating against bullying and gun violence. He wrote his first book at 11 years old. He got a proclamation from the city of Atlanta," Collier said.

A memorial ornament honoring Kenn Collier Jr. hangs on a Christmas tree as his family remembers the 17-year-old months after his death in Union City in December 2025. (FOX 5)

"We’ve always done this work, and it’s sad that that’s what took his own life gun violence," he added.

Collier said gun violence continues to devastate families and communities every day, but he believes change is possible.

"Every day, somebody’s life is being taken from gun violence. It’s definitely a big problem. It’s a pandemic, but it’s not like cancer, it definitely can be cured. With the help of my organization, other organizations that’s focused on reducing gun violence," he said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Kenn Collier Jr., 17, is shown in a photo shared by his family after he was shot and killed during a robbery in Union City on January 9, 2025.

"Too many, too many young people are dying to gun violence. It needs to be stopped," Collier said.

What you can do:

People who have lost a loved one to gun violence or want to get involved can find more information at www.futurewithoutfear.org.