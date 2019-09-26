GBI makes arrest in wildlife management thefts

Authorities have arrested James Arthur Graham of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Parker Lewis Dean of Braselton, after $50,000 worth of equipment was stolen from several DNR wildlife management areas.

House shot up
video

The homeowner in northwest Atlanta shared this scary surveillance video of gunmen opening fire the home

North Georgia Leaf Watch
video

Once again FOX 5 is joining forces with the Georgia Forestry Commission to bring you the status of the color change of leaves across North Georgia.

Vigil held for Lumpkin County woman found dead

Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered a body in a shallow grave in Forsyth County early Wednesday morning. They believe it to be the remains of missing woman, Hannah Bender.