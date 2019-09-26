GBI: Man arrested in connection with death of missing Lumpkin County woman
Investigators in Lumpkin County said they have arrested the man in connection with the investigation into the death of a 21-year-old missing woman.
GBI makes arrest in wildlife management thefts
Authorities have arrested James Arthur Graham of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Parker Lewis Dean of Braselton, after $50,000 worth of equipment was stolen from several DNR wildlife management areas.
Hall County teacher arrested for allegedly sending obscene photo to teen
A West Hall Middle School teacher was arrested for allegedly sending an obscene photo to a teenage girl.
At least 15 arrested during climate protest in Atlanta
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Buckhead to demand more action be taken on climate change.
Lithonia police officer arrested, charged with rape
A Lithonia Police officer is behind bars Friday morning, facing several charges including rape and aggravated assault.
Northwest Atlanta home shot up
Scary video shows gunmen firing at Northwest Atlanta house
House shot up
The homeowner in northwest Atlanta shared this scary surveillance video of gunmen opening fire the home
Officers pull man from car
Cobb County police officers pull man from car before train hits it
Police arrest next-door neighbor after burglary, shots fired, SWAT standoff
A 19-year-old man is behind bars after an hours-long SWAT standoff in the Ellenwood area Thursday afternoon into the evening. It was a SWAT Situation which ended when the suspect surrendered himself to police at the Walmart on Panola Road in Lithonia.
'Breast Cancer One' flight takes off with 140 breast cancer survivors, fighters
Delta celebrates its 15th annual Breast Cancer One flight.
Man wanted in airport parking deck robbery
Airport police officers have been told to step up patrols, especially in the parking lots at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
New details: Towers High principal previously fired by Atlanta Police
Documents obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta show the principal, who is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation, was fired after Atlanta Police discovered she committed financial identity fraud.
Search continues for murder suspect, warrants issued for 2nd man
Several law enforcement agencies continued to search Thursday for a murder suspect and a man charged with helping him cover up the crime.
North Georgia Leaf Watch
Once again FOX 5 is joining forces with the Georgia Forestry Commission to bring you the status of the color change of leaves across North Georgia.
Vigil held for Lumpkin County woman found dead
Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered a body in a shallow grave in Forsyth County early Wednesday morning. They believe it to be the remains of missing woman, Hannah Bender.
Arrest warrant: 3 Cobb County jail inmates charged after attacking 2 guards
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said three inmates face additional charges after injuring two officers.
Producers of movie shooting in Georgia say majority of film profits will go to charity
The movie is called Game Changer. And you could think of it as a “Bad News Bears” with more of a family-friendly message like giving back.
Officials: Man killed friend hours after being released from prison
A 34-year-old Fulton County man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 nightclub shooting that happened hours after he was released from prison.
Don's Tree Experts owner busted on theft charges
Frustrated homeowners celebrated the arrest of the owner of a DeKalb tree-cutting service they blame for leaving their yards an eyesore and public danger.
Search underway for gunman after shooting outside McDonough facility
Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on a man in the parking lot of a Ken's Foods Facility in McDonough, Georgia.