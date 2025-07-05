Teen charged in deadly northwest Atlanta road rage shooting

article

The Brief 18-year-old Jabyrion Crumbley turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail this week. He's charged with aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. Police said Crumbley is responsible for shooting and killing a 62-year-old man after they got in an argument on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.



A teen faces murder charges in a road rage shooting that killed an elderly man.

What we know:

Atlanta police said 18-year-old Jabyrion Crumbley turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail this week on charges of aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Crumbley is accused of shooting a 62-year-old man in the 200 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW on June 16.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW at Rock Street in Atlanta on June 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

Police said their investigation showed the victim was driving and attempting to make a turn when he got into a verbal altercation with the driver of another vehicle. During the exchange, police said, the victim was shot and crashed his car into a vacant residence.

Dig deeper:

Janisha Crumbley was charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon in connection with this case, according to police. She was arrested on June 20 during a traffic stop.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

