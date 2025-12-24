FBI: Escaped inmates used rope to kidnap rideshare driver during Florida getaway

article

The Brief Three inmates who escaped the DeKalb County Jail allegedly kidnapped their Lyft driver and forced her to drive them to South Florida. During the 10-hour ordeal, the men reportedly bound the driver with rope and forced her to transfer money to them to pay for a rental home. All three fugitives were captured in the Miami area and now face federal kidnapping charges in addition to their previous crimes.



Court documents allege the three escaped DeKalb County inmates kidnapped their rideshare driver after traveling to Miami and stealing money from her.

The backstory:

The three inmates — Stevenson Charles, 24; Yusuf Minor, 31; and Naod Yohannes, 25 — escaped the jail either late Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to DeKalb County officials. They were later taken to Minor's girlfriend's house before ordering a rideshare to South Florida, where they were arrested.

What they're saying:

According to records filed on behalf of FBI agents in U.S. District Court, agents were alerted after a license plate reader found the rideshare driver's car in Miami. Agents said the three men were taken to a home in DeKalb County where a woman placed an order for the rideshare to Florida.

The rideshare driver said she pulled up and was caught off guard when she found three men waiting instead of the woman on the rideshare app, but she decided to take the ride anyway, according to the documents.

The driver said everything went fine until she reached the destination the three escaped inmates had requested. At that point, she told officials that one of the men wrapped a rope around her neck from behind and pulled her into the back of her car. The men told the victim not to struggle or she would be killed, according to court records. She told agents she complied with the men because she feared for her life.

She told agents that she was in the car for six to 10 hours, according to records. During that time, she said the men forced her to transfer money from her savings account to a debit card. They also used her card to pay for a short-term rental, according to agents.

The victim told agents she was not aware the men were escaped inmates until she overheard them talking after her alleged kidnapping.

Agents tracked the car and found it moving. When they tried to pull it over, Charles ran away. Yohannes stayed in the car and was arrested.

Officials chased Charles and arrested him. They said he dropped a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun while running away.

Agents alleged Charles and Yohannes had the victim's cards on them when they were arrested.

Minor was later arrested at the rental house, according to agents.

What's next:

All three now face federal kidnapping charges following the escape. They also face other state charges.

The initial appearance for Yusuf and Minor is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Dec. 29 before a federal magistrate judge in Fort Lauderdale.