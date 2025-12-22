Extremely dangerous inmate among 3 who escaped DeKalb County Jail, US Marshals say

The Brief U.S. marshals joined the manhunt after three inmates escaped the DeKalb County Jail during a routine security check. Authorities warn the fugitives may be armed and dangerous, with one escapee previously serving a life sentence. Investigators have not explained how the inmates escaped or how long they were missing before discovery.



U.S. marshals have joined the search for three inmates who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail, an effort authorities say becomes more difficult with each passing minute.

DeKalb County Jail escapees

What we know:

The escape was discovered during a routine security check early Monday morning when deputies realized the inmates were missing. Officials said internal security teams immediately began searching the area and are now working with other local law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the fugitives.

Authorities identified the escapees as 24-year-old Stevenson Charles, who is charged with murder and armed robbery; 31-year-old Yusuf Minor, who faces two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and 25-year-old Naod Yohannes, who is charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Stevenson Charles (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Charles has committed numerous serious crimes and was serving a life sentence at the time of his escape. Marshals said Charles has been charged with or convicted of murder, aggravated assault, weapons violations, sodomy on a person less than 10 years old, kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery and probation violations.

Officials said the fugitives may be armed and are considered dangerous. The U.S. Marshals said Charles is extremely dangerous. The public is urged not to approach the men and to use extreme caution.

The U.S. Marshals said the three men either escaped on the evening of Dec. 21 or early in the morning of Dec. 22.

‘Armed and dangerous’ escapees

Dig deeper:

Charles is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has close ties to both Atlanta and Miami, according to U.S. Marshals.

Stevenson Charles. Courtesy of US Marshals

Minor is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Yohannes is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

DeKalb County Jail breach probe

What they're saying:

"We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible," said Sheriff Melody M. Maddox.

"Every minute that passes after their escape decreases the likelihood of them getting caught," said Atlanta-based criminal defense attorney Joshua Schiffer.

"Let the message go out to Mr. Charles and all other fugitives. We are looking for and we will find you. Any person who violates the laws of the United States will not be allowed a moment of rest. You will never find peace," said Thomas E. Brown, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia. "You will answer for your crimes."

Schiffer said unanswered questions remain about the moments immediately after the escape.

"It would be inconceivable to think that three inmates just walked down this giant road for very long, wearing jail clothes and weren't picked up," he said. "So I've got some big questions as to what happened in the minutes immediately after the escape."

Investigators have pointed to multiple holes in jail windows, including a large opening on an upper floor, though officials have not confirmed how the inmates got out.

Residents who live near the jail said the escape has heightened safety concerns. Danny Brown, who lives nearby, said the situation is unsettling.

"If three can escape there, who knows who else could escape," Brown said.

Asked if the escape makes him nervous, Brown said, "Kind of. Because I jog around here so it's concerning. I feel like something might happen to me."

Brown said he does not plan to change his routine entirely but will be more cautious.

"I don't think I'll cut my jog short, but I definitely think that I'll carry something on me from now on," he said.

Schiffer said investigators are racing against the clock as the search continues.

"These are three gentlemen who are facing very stiff prosecutions and have very little to lose," he said. "Within 24 hours, you could be across the country or even outside the United States. So a lot of it's going to depend on exactly what pathways were available to these escapees."

How did they escape?

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the inmates escaped, how long they were unaccounted for before being discovered missing, or whether any jail employees may have assisted or failed to follow protocol.

Officials have not confirmed the exact route used to leave the facility, despite reports of holes in jail windows.

Investigators also have not said whether the fugitives had access to weapons after escaping or provided a timeline for when surveillance footage or additional security details may be released.

If you see them

What you can do:

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Tip Line at 404-298-8200 or call 911.