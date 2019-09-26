70-year-old Indiana man found guilty of sexually abusing, impregnating 14-year-old girl
A 70-year-old Indiana man was found guilty of sexually abusing and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
Dallas restaurant owner killed after helping employee get to safety during apparent robbery
Overnight Wednesday, Dallas police killed an armed man who was wanted for questioning in a recent murder. Police believe the man they killed may have been involved in the shooting death of 53-year-old Brian Harp.
Couple mistakenly receives box filled with more than 24,000 ecstasy tablets in the mail
An Austrian couple waiting for dresses ordered online from the Netherlands received the surprise of their lives when instead more than 24,000 ecstasy tablets were delivered.