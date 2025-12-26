Third fatal crash in a week reported in Athens-Clarke County
ATHENS, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said officers responded to its third deadly crash in less than a week. The crash is also the second fatal single-car crash in as many days.
What we know:
The crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Avenue and Strickland Avenue. Officers said the driver was dead when they arrived.
According to police, the driver, 53-year-old Dejon Ellis of Athens, lost control of the vehicle while coming around a curve, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into a power pole.
What we don't know:
Police did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash.
Local perspective:
This week, there have been two other crashes totaling six deaths in Athens-Clarke County.
The first happened Sunday when a wrong-way driver struck multiple vehicles on the Georgia Highway 10 Inner Loop. A young newlywed couple died along with their unborn child. The wrong-way driver also died, and several others were injured.
The second crash happened Thursday when a driver was speeding and crashed into a Synovus Bank near Barnett Shoals Road and Gaines School Road. The driver died after the car caught fire, according to police.
By the numbers:
In total, ACCPD reports 10 fatal crashes this year, resulting in 14 deaths.
"The ACCPD Traffic Enforcement Unit urges the public to drive at safe speeds, stay focused on driving and wear seat belts," the department said in a release.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. It also includes past FOX 5 reporting which is linked throughout the story.