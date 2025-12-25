Driver killed in fiery crash on Christmas morning in Athens area

The Brief Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Christmas morning Police say speed was a factor and vehicle caught fire Investigation remains ongoing



Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a driver early Christmas morning.

What we know:

Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded around 5:53 a.m. Dec. 25 to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Barnett Shoals Road and Gaines School Road.

Investigators said a 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Barnett Shoals Road at a high rate of speed when it entered the intersection, left the roadway, and struck a tree in the parking lot of a nearby Synovus Bank. The vehicle caught fire following the impact.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver’s identity has not yet been officially confirmed, though a tentative identification has been made.

This crash marks the ninth fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County this year, bringing the total number of traffic-related deaths to 13 in 2025.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer First Class Adam Sartain at Adam.Sartain@accgov.com or 762-400-7040.