Man arrested in sexual battery cases at DeKalb grocery stores

DeKalb County police have arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching strangers at several grocery stores over the past several months.

What we know:

Investigators say 27-year-old Jerome Grogan is suspected of assaulting people at multiple stores, including Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway and Wesley Chapel Road, as well as Publix on Flakes Mill Road.

According to police, the incidents happened on Sept. 3 and Sept. 11, 2025, and again on Feb. 26, 2026.

Authorities say detectives were able to identify Grogan through surveillance video from one of the stores. When officers located him, police said he was wearing the same clothing seen in the video.

Grogan was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and is facing three counts of sexual battery and one charge of possession of a firearm by a first-time offender.

What's next:

Police say the suspect is also under investigation in other possible cases and additional charges could be filed.