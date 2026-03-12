Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Cobb County, Gilmer County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Whitfield County, Lumpkin County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Gwinnett County, Fannin County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Greene County, Pickens County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Banks County, Polk County, Walker County, Jackson County, Upson County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Lamar County, Newton County, Butts County, Pike County, Hall County, White County, Murray County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Jasper County, Floyd County, Clayton County, Henry County, Putnam County, Forsyth County, Troup County, Dade County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Heard County, Union County, Gordon County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Bartow County, Carroll County, Dawson County, Towns County, Barrow County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Morgan County

Senate passes bill limiting corporate dominance of rental homes

By
Published  March 12, 2026 2:31pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • The U.S. Senate passed the "ROAD to Housing Act" in a landslide 89-10 vote, marking a major step toward curbing corporate dominance in the housing market.
    • A key measure negotiated by Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock bars private equity firms that already own 350 homes from purchasing any more properties.
    • The legislation aims to prevent large corporations from "squeezing out" first-time buyers, though it still allows for a balanced rental ecosystem.

WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Senate has passed the ROAD to Housing Act, a landmark bill that includes a major provision aimed at limiting the number of single-family homes private equity firms can buy. 

What we know:

The bill, which included the provision by Georgia Senator Raphael Reverend Warnock, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in a final 89-10 vote.

Under this new measure, any private equity firm that already owns more than 350 homes would be barred from purchasing additional properties. Corporations that violate this ban would face hefty fines. While the legislation doesn't aim to eliminate rentals entirely, it seeks to ensure the market remains accessible to individual buyers. Supporters of the plan, including a person identified as Rylander, note that while rentals have a place in the housing ecosystem, balance is key to protecting families' opportunities to build wealth.

What they're saying:

"Today is a win for homebuyers in Georgia and across the country," Sen. Warnock said. "I’m thrilled that a provision that I negotiated to stop private equity and large corporations from mass purchasing single-family homes is on its way to becoming law. Let me make it plain: private equity’s greed is squeezing first-time homebuyers out of the market and pushing the American Dream further out of reach. I thought Congress ought to get something done; that’s why I’ve worked tirelessly for months to get this over the finish line."

What's next:

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Source: Information in this article came from Sen. Warnock's office. 

Washington, D.C.U.S. SenateHousingNewsMoney