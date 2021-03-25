FOX 5 Atlanta

Officials: Gwinnett apartment fire displaces 11 children, 25 adults
Officials said a fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex on Sunday destroyed 13 occupied units, leaving 36 people displaced.
Atlanta Public Schools will join other school districts in Georgia returning the in-person instruction 5-days per week during the 2021-22 school year.
Two people are possibly dead, prompting Gwinnett County police to begin a homicide investigation near Lawrenceville Sunday.
New York lawmakers have finalized an agreement to legalize recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21.
Is your child ready for their first credit card? Here's how you can help them through the process.
Aster is 2-years-old and has lots of energy to spare, so be ready to play ball, hike, and rub her tummy.
You might not think a two-minute physical fitness test for future Georgia cops would create so much controversy, but the new test prompted an emotional debate among top law enforcement officers.
Washington Post said NFL owners will vote on the new schedule this Tuesday and Wednesday.
Court challenges to Republican-led election restrictions in Georgia and elsewhere face an uncertain road in a legal system that has grown more conservative in recent years.
More than 2,000 pounds of meat and poultry ravioli and tortellini items made by Avanza Pasta are being recalled because they were made without inspection, the FSIS said.
Passports offer a glimpse of a future that many are longing for after months of COVID-19 restrictions.
Some Alaska Costco shoppers said they’ve had their groceries stolen by ravens in the store parking lot.