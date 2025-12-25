Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Dec. 26-28, 2025

Looking for ways to get out and enjoy the final days of the holiday season? This week’s Things to Do list features live music, comedy, family-friendly activities, arts events, and festivals happening across metro Atlanta and beyond.

Fulton County

A Drag Queen Christmas Dec. 26, doors at 7 p.m. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta A touring holiday variety show featuring past contestants from the television series RuPaul’s Drag Race. The performance includes musical numbers and comedy routines intended for adult audiences.

The Holiday in Concert with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra Dec. 27–28, Sat. at 7 p.m., Sun. at 3 p.m. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta A screening of the 2006 film The Holiday accompanied by a live performance of the film's score by the Atlanta Pops Orchestra.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Dec. 26–28, various matinees Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta A puppet-theater adaptation of the 1964 television special. Tickets include admission to the museum’s puppetry exhibits.

Rod Wave: The Redemption Experience Tour Dec. 28 State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta Rod Wave brings his Redemption Experience Tour to downtown Atlanta for a major arena performance.

Mother’s Finest 8 p.m. Dec. 27 Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta Mother’s Finest, the Atlanta-founded American funk rock band, takes the stage at Buckhead Theatre.

Ship Wrek 10 p.m. Dec. 27 Believe Music Hall, 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta Electronic music artist Ship Wrek headlines a high-energy show joined by Tresfalcons, Sam Shakery, and Six Cents.

Apollo 8: Man’s First Trip to the Moon 2 p.m. Dec. 27 Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, 5000 Commerce Parkway, Roswell A "Talking Tech" presentation exploring Apollo 8’s historic 1968 Christmas mission, led by a NASA Solar System Ambassador.

FairyTale Village Through Dec. 31 North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta Families can meet live characters, explore themed villages, enjoy interactive storytelling, and create seasonal crafts.

Too Fast, Too Festivus Through Dec. 31 Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave., Atlanta Presented by Dad’s Garage and Horizon Theatre, this fast-paced holiday comedy pokes fun at Atlanta culture with a festive twist.

Viktor&Rolf: Fashion Statements Through Feb. 8 High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta The High Museum presents the first major U.S. retrospective of fashion designers Viktor&Rolf, featuring more than 100 avant-garde works.

DeKalb County

Nerd Yard Sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27–28 6009 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain The Nerd Yard Sale features items for collectors, cosplayers, gamers, and fandom lovers.

Jaime Jorge 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27 Atlanta First Hispanic Church, 111 Pounds Road, Tucker Renowned violinist and speaker Jaime Jorge, who has performed in 80 countries across six continents, presents an evening of music and inspiration.

Rocco Gorelik 5 p.m. Dec. 27 Eddie’s Attic, 545 N. McDonough Street, Decatur Fifteen-year-old country singer Rocco Gorelik brings his traditional sound to Eddie’s Attic.

Cobb County

The Nutcracker (Atlanta Ballet) Dec. 26–27, matinee and evening performances Cobb Energy Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta Atlanta Ballet’s annual production of the Tchaikovsky ballet, featuring digital projections and live accompaniment by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra.

Lights of Life Dec. 26–28, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta A 1.5-mile drive-through light display on the campus of Life University. The event includes a 60-foot tall tree and a petting zoo on-site.

When Harry Met Sally 3 p.m. Dec. 28 Strand Marietta, 117 N. Park Square NE, Marietta The Strand’s holiday movie series continues with a screening of the romantic comedy classic When Harry Met Sally.

Gwinnett County

Atlanta Gladiators vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates Dec. 27–28, Sat. at 7:10 p.m., Sun. at 3:10 p.m. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth ECHL professional hockey game. Intermission activities and ticket promotions vary by game date.

Marshall Charloff & The Purple xPeRIeNCE Dec. 27, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth A musical tribute to Prince led by Marshall Charloff, focusing on the artist’s 1980s discography.

Kwanzaa 2025: Celebrating Kujichagulia Dec. 27, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Gwinnett County Public Library (Duluth Branch), 3180 Main Street, Duluth A community event observing the second day of Kwanzaa. Programming includes drumming, storytelling, and cultural history presentations.

Cherokee County

Holiday Lights of Hope Dec. 26–28, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hobgood Park, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock A walk-through light display with over two million lights. Proceeds benefit local charitable organizations; the site includes a vendor village and a maze.

On The Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute 9 p.m. Dec. 27 MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock On The Border brings its Eagles tribute show to Woodstock for a night of classic rock favorites.

Hall County

Magical Night of Lights Dec. 26–28, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford A seven-mile drive-through light display that concludes at a holiday village featuring fire pits and amusement rides.

Paulding County

Holiday Break Skating Dec. 26–28, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sparkles Family Fun Center, 441 Main St, Hiram Extended public skating hours for the school holiday break. The facility offers laser tag and an arcade in addition to the rink.

Fayette County

A Horse for the Holidays Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Flying Change Equine Therapy, 1378 Adams Rd, Fayetteville An outdoor event featuring horses in holiday attire and a campfire. The program is designed to be accessible for those with sensory sensitivities.

Peachtree City Magical Golf Cart Tour Dec. 26–28, various tour times Peachtree City Cart Tours, 201 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City Guided tours of residential light displays via the city's 100-mile multi-use path system. Tours are conducted in street-legal golf carts.

Henry County

Noel Magic Lights Dec. 26–28, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. EchoPark Speedway, 1500 Tara Pl, Hampton A drive-through light show staged on the professional race track. The display is synchronized to music and includes several light tunnels.

Pickens County

Winter Hike at Eagle’s Rest Dec. 27–28, sunrise to sunset Eagle’s Rest Park, 1159 Eagle’s Rest Road, Jasper The park provides access to the "Grand Stairway" and an observation deck overlooking the Blue Ridge foothills. Trails are open for self-guided hiking.

