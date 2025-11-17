Christmas celebrations, holiday happenings in North Georgia | 2025

List of holiday happenings and Christmas-related activities and celebrations in the metro Atlanta and North Georgia area.

NOVEMBER

Atlantic Station Holiday Festivities

Through Jan. 25

Atlantic Station lights up Midtown with Skate the Station, Atlanta’s largest outdoor ice rink (through Jan. 19), the Light the Station tree lighting and Candy Land–themed parade on Nov. 22, and nightly Celebration at the Station light-and-snow shows Nov. 22–Dec. 25. The season also features Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA under the Big Top through Jan. 25, Overtime Elite basketball on select November weekends, and the weekend Creator’s Market showcasing local makers.

Holidays at The Works – "All The Joyful Things"

Nov. 1–Dec. 31

The Works on Atlanta’s Upper Westside transforms into a festive destination with holiday markets, Santa visits, live reindeer, Big John’s Christmas Trees, concerts, pet photos, pop-ups and more. Highlights include complimentary photos with The Real Black Santa (Nov. 8, 15 & Dec. 13), Tinseltone Carolers (Nov. 22), Christmas Back Home concert (Nov. 29), Holiday Pet Pics (Nov. 29), Reindeer Games (Dec. 5), and Disco Santa (Dec. 6). Big John’s Christmas Trees pop-up runs Nov. 18–Dec. 23. Additional themed workshops, food & drink specials, and holiday events will be hosted by The Works’ shops, restaurants and Chattahoochee Food Works.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Nov. 8–Jan. 4

Stone Mountain Park glows with more than two million lights, dozens of holiday shows and festive activities throughout Crossroads during Atlanta’s most heartwarming Christmas celebration.

Magical Flight to the North Pole

Take an enchanting Skyride journey to visit Santa in this immersive holiday adventure filled with magical moments and North Pole excitement—perfect for families and Santa believers of all ages.

Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve Celebration

Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Ring in the New Year early at Crossroads with music, dancing, fireworks and a special kid-friendly countdown, all included with Stone Mountain Christmas admission.

Holidays in Downtown Decatur

Now through Dec. 18

Downtown Decatur launches a full season of holiday events, shopping promotions, and family-friendly festivities, including weekly Terrific Thursday activations from 6–8 p.m.: the City of Decatur Ornament Unveiling (Nov. 6), early-bird shopping photos with Santa (Nov. 13), pet photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Oakhurst (Nov. 20), the annual Tree Lighting with cocoa and cookies (Dec. 4), a Bonfire & Marshmallow Roast with caroling (Dec. 11), and a Screen on the Green showing of Happy Feet with free popcorn (Dec. 18).

Additional promotions include a "Shop Early, Shop Local" reward—receive a $20 restaurant gift card for every $200 spent at Decatur retailers in November—plus a Gingerbread Takeover with decorated cookie cutouts, Letters to Santa drop-offs at three locations, and Small Business Saturday festivities on Nov. 29 with Santa photos, free milk and cookies, and complimentary gift wrapping. A Hanukkah menorah lighting with free hot drinks and latkes will be held Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m. on The Square.

Spruill Holiday Art Fair

Nov. 14–Dec. 23

Spruill Gallery launches its 32nd annual Holiday Art Fair, featuring handmade gifts and crafts from nearly 150 Georgia artists. The long-running Dunwoody tradition includes free seasonal events: an opening wine-and-cheese reception (Nov. 14), photos with Santa (Nov. 22), cookies and cocoa (Dec. 13), pet treats and paw printing (Dec. 14), and a wine tasting (Dec. 19). Artwork is continually restocked throughout the season. November hours: Sun 12–5 p.m., Tues–Sat 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (closed Thanksgiving). December hours: Sun 12–5 p.m., Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Gather & Glow featuring IllumiNights – Zoo Atlanta

Nov. 20, 5:30–9:30 p.m. (21+)

Experience IllumiNights at the Zoo during a special adults-only evening featuring hundreds of glowing lanterns, a complimentary festive cocoa or cider, live DJ sets, meet-and-greets with Buddy the Elf, performances by Dad’s Garage (6:30 & 7:30 p.m.), carousel rides, and sparkling photo ops. Food, drinks, s’mores, and VR adventures are available for purchase. Advance tickets recommended; last entry at 8 p.m.

Movie Night Under the Stars: Nightmare Before Christmas

Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

Settle in on the Village Green at Halcyon Alpharetta for a festive outdoor screening with themed cocktails, food specials and classic movie treats. Free to attend.

Laughs, Llamas & Pajamas at Uptown Atlanta

Nov. 20, 6–8 p.m.

Uptown Atlanta hosts its fifth annual holiday kickoff with pajama-wearing llamas from Wits End Llama Consortium, a Jingle Jam dance party with Funky Santa, kids’ llama ornament crafts and access to Uptown’s newly opened restaurants and shops. Guests are encouraged to wear PJs and bring new youth or adult pajama donations to support Atlanta Mission. Free to attend.

Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse

Nov. 20–Dec. 14

The annual Home for the Holidays Showhouse returns for its 17th year, showcasing a newly built 7,500-square-foot residence in Historic Brookhaven. Designed by architect Linda MacArthur and built by Livingston Fine Homes, the home features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, manicured gardens, a pool, outdoor fireplace and luxurious terrace-level amenities. Fifteen top Atlanta designers will transform the interiors with holiday décor. Tours run Thursdays–Saturdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sundays from 1–4 p.m.; closed Mon–Wed and Thanksgiving Day. Tickets start at $45 at AtlantaHolidayHome.com, with a $5 EarlyBird discount through Nov. 2. Complimentary shuttle service runs from Phipps Plaza; no on-site parking.

Light Up Trilith 2025

Nov. 22, 4–8 p.m.

The Town at Trilith transforms into a festive Christmas wonderland with live entertainment, twinkling lights and a special visit from Santa offering complimentary photos. Enjoy performances by Studio 27, Atlanta City Carolers and Joe Gransden & the Big Band, plus food trucks, seasonal treats and holiday shopping. Families can write letters to Santa, enjoy free games and photo ops, or purchase premium activities inside Santa’s Workshop for $20 per child. Donations benefiting Bloom Fosters will be collected onsite.

Light Up the Season at Piedmont Park

Nov. 23, 6–7:30 p.m.

The Piedmont Park Conservancy debuts its first Light Up the Season, a community-centered celebration that pairs a holiday lighting ceremony with acts of giving. Guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food for the Salvation Army Can-A-Thon, new children’s pajamas for Beyond Bedtime, or gently used/new books for the Park’s Little Free Library. At sunset, the Park’s Great Tree, Menorah and Kinara will be illuminated, creating a festive backdrop through Jan. 4. Enjoy remarks from Conservancy leaders, music by DJ Rick Spice and electric violinist Michelle Winters, festive photo ops, complimentary Shake Shack frozen custard, and discounts on Cirque du Soleil tickets and Park Tavern ice skating passes.

Holidays at Georgia Aquarium

Nov. 14–Jan. 4

Holiday magic takes over the Georgia Aquarium with festive décor, live entertainment, daily lighting of a 40-foot tree, and special sea lion and dolphin shows set to holiday music — complete with snow. Guests can meet Santa on select dates, catch SCUBA Claus swimming in Ocean Voyager, and enjoy live music on weekends. The new Santa D. photo pop-up appears Dec. 7 & 14. Admission includes all holiday programming, and Aqua Pass holders get unlimited* visits for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026. *Blackout dates apply.

A Christmas Carol at the Alliance Theatre

Nov. 15–Dec. 24, 2025

The Alliance Theatre’s beloved production of A Christmas Carol returns for its 36th season — and the fifth year of its reimagined staging — featuring Andrew Benator as Ebenezer Scrooge and Cullen Wood as Tiny Tim. Directed for the first time by Amanda Watkins, this acclaimed adaptation brings back many fan-favorite cast members and features dramatic sets, costumes, puppetry, and a lush musical score. Performances run through Christmas Eve on the Coca-Cola Stage.

Holiday at Buckhead Village

Begins Nov. 22

Buckhead Village transforms into an Après Ski–themed winter wonderland with festive décor, creative workshops, Stylish Santa photo sessions, live music, carolers, seasonal cocktails, and more. Big John’s Christmas Trees returns Nov. 18–Dec. 21 with fresh-cut trees and holiday trimmings. Stylish Santa photos and Storytime sessions run weekends through Dec. 21. On Nov. 29, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Talent Development Program performs a free live holiday concert. Dec. 6 brings a Wreath Decorating event to support Atlanta’s Fire Rescue and Police Departments, the Hot Chocolate Crawl, and Buckhead’s Holiday Tree Lighting at Charlie Loudermilk Park with llamas for festive photo ops.

Holiday Sip & See & Candlelight Tour of Homes – Newnan

Nov. 22; December dates vary

Newnan kicks off the season on Nov. 22 with the Holiday Sip & See, featuring a night market, live music, and bites and beverages from local retailers. Known as the "City of Homes" for its preserved Civil War–era architecture, Newnan continues its tradition of hospitality in December as residents in Newnan and Senoia open their decorated homes for the Candlelight Tour of Homes, offering an intimate look at historic interiors and festive holiday design.

Holidays at High Street

Nov. 23–Jan. 19

High Street in Dunwoody launches its first season of holiday festivities with Perimeter’s first outdoor ice rink, festive pop-up bars, Santa photos and family events. High Street Skate opens Nov. 23 on The Green with ticketed sessions and skate rentals. Agave Bandido’s Maya Speak Tiki transforms into The Reindeer Room pop-up bar Nov. 19–Jan. 3. Complimentary Snapshots with Santa begin Nov. 28 (Thu–Sun), with reservations required.

Craft festive ornaments at Merry & Make on Dec. 11 & 18 ($40, 21+), enjoy Storytime with Santa & Mrs. Claus on Dec. 13 & 20 ($35 per family), and ring in the season at Sip & Sparkle on Dec. 27 with a DJ, cocktails and bites ($40). Guests can also explore High Street’s restaurants and retailers throughout the season. More info: highstreetatlanta.com.

Holidays at The Battery Atlanta

Nov. 22–Dec. 31

The Battery Atlanta transforms into a festive wonderland with its annual holiday lineup, beginning with Santa’s Post Office opening Nov. 22 and culminating in the New Year’s Eve Bash. On Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m., the Tree Lighting presented by Wellstar brings live entertainment, appearances from BLOOPER and emcee Mark Owens, and Santa’s grand arrival, followed by a screening of Rise of the Guardians on the Plaza Green.

Visit Santa’s Post Office (Nov. 22–Dec. 24) at the Truist Community Corner, where families can drop off letters and take their own photos with Santa. The space also hosts a Holiday Market on Dec. 7, showcasing Atlanta-area makers, and a Kids’ Holiday Market on Dec. 21 featuring young entrepreneurs.

The New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31 features two celebrations: Early Innings at 6 p.m. with an 8 p.m. countdown, and Late Innings at 9 p.m. with live music from A-Town A-List, ending in a midnight fireworks and pyrotechnics show to ring in 2026. Free two-hour parking is available in select decks on non-event days.

Holidays at High Street – Dunwoody

Nov. 23–Jan. 19

High Street kicks off its holiday season with Dunwoody’s first outdoor ice rink, High Street Skate, opening Nov. 23 on The Green. Skate rentals are included, with tickets available online; hours vary and updates will be shared on social media.

The Reindeer Room, a festive holiday pop-up bar inside Agave Bandido’s Maya Speak Tiki, runs Nov. 19–Jan. 3 with themed cocktails and tropical holiday flair.

Starting Nov. 28, families can enjoy Snapshots with Santa, a complimentary photo opportunity in High Street’s jewelbox space (Thurs–Sun; reservations required).

Additional holiday events include:

• Merry & Make – Dec. 11 & 18, 7–9 p.m.: ornament decorating, cocktails & photo moments ($40, 21+).

• Storytime with Santa & Mrs. Claus – Dec. 13 & 20, noon–2 p.m.: stories, crafts, cocoa & treats ($35 per family).

• Sip & Sparkle – Dec. 27, 8–10 p.m.: DJ, cocktails, bites & swag ($40).

Lenox Square & Phipps Plaza Holiday Events

November–December

Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza kick off the holiday season with a full lineup of family-friendly festivities. At Lenox Square, Santa photos available through Dec. 24, plus Pet Photos with Santa on Nov. 23 & 30; a sensory-friendly Caring Santa® event on Dec. 7; an Atlanta Opera holiday performance on Dec. 6; and the annual Hot Chocolate Crawl check-in on Dec. 13.

Phipps Plaza hosts Magic Flute 2.0 on The Green on Nov. 23, a Grinch-themed movie night on Dec. 4, Breakfast with Santa at Nobu on Dec. 6 & 13, and a Holiday Harmony opera performance on Dec. 13.

Johnny’s Hideaway Holiday Nights

Open nightly; special hours begin Nov. 28

Johnny’s Hideaway, Buckhead’s iconic retro lounge known as "Atlanta’s Living Room," embraces the holiday season with festive décor, classic cocktails and a dance floor that brings generations together. The longtime Atlanta staple offers a cozy, nostalgic escape throughout the season—perfect for meeting friends home for the holidays, bringing out-of-town guests, or simply enjoying timeless music in a warm, welcoming space.

Aurora Theatre – Christmas Canteen 30th Anniversary

Nov. 28–Dec. 21

Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville celebrates 30 years of its beloved Christmas Canteen, a high-energy holiday revue packed with music, comedy and dazzling choreography. This year features a horn section joining the orchestra for the first time, plus a special farewell season for longtime Music Director and Co-Founder Ann-Carol Pence. Tickets available at auroratheatre.com.

Westside Sleigh Ride at Westside Motor Lounge

Nov. 28–Dec. 31, 2025

Westside Motor Lounge brings back its immersive holiday pop-up, Westside Sleigh Ride, transforming the indoor-outdoor venue into a festive wonderland filled with seasonal cocktails, fire pits, décor and holiday cheer. The month-long celebration features live DJs, bands, holiday performances, rotating food and drink specials, and family-friendly activities. Guests can also book the Echo Room for a high-fi vinyl listening experience, complete with vintage audio and optional all-vinyl DJs for private parties. Open Wednesday–Sunday (weekdays 5 p.m.–midnight; weekends noon–midnight).

DECEMBER

Signia by Hilton Atlanta – Holiday Celebrations

Downtown Atlanta

Signia by Hilton Atlanta transforms into a chic winter escape with dazzling décor, a Christmas Lobby Bar, holiday installations, and festive cocktails like Kringle’s Kiss and the Yuletide 75. Guests can explore themed trees, seasonal touches throughout the property, and a signature holiday scent in public spaces.

The hotel’s restaurants and bars offer special culinary events, including:

Feast of the Seven Fishes – Dec. 9–13 & 16–20 at Capolinea ($125+)

Spritz & Spruce Wreath Workshop – Dec. 11 at the Terrace Bar ($75)

New Year’s Eve Dinner – Dec. 31 at Capolinea ($145+)

New Year’s Day Meal – Jan. 1 at Nest on Four ($18)

Holiday Sweets – Seasonal artisan chocolates and confections at Friendship Market

Spa Signia features limited-time treatments like seasonal mani-pedis, facials, and massages, each with a special take-home gift. Private dining is available for up to 18 guests at Capolinea.

History on the Rocks: Holiday Cheers

Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

Atlanta History Center – Midtown (Margaret Mitchell House)

Enjoy intimate access to the Telling Stories exhibit while decorating a 1920s–30s–style Christmas tree inside Margaret Mitchell’s living room. Create ornaments to take home or add to the tree, join a book swap, and play vintage board games throughout the house.

Winter Fest 2025

Dec. 6, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Atlanta History Center – Buckhead

Celebrate the season with a full day of holiday fun, activities, and memory-making across the History Center campus. Guests can add on a professional Santa photo (limited first-come, first-served spots). Event is included with general admission.

Marché de Noël: Macon Christmas Market

Dec. 5–14

Macon debuts its first European-style Christmas market, featuring wooden chalets, festive décor, European bites, Glühwein, a bier garden, live performances, and handcrafted goods inspired by Macon’s sister city, Mâcon, France. The 10-day market coincides with the Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza, which covers six city blocks with more than one million lights choreographed to music by the Macon Pops Symphony.

Madeline’s Christmas at Horizon Theatre

Dec. 6–31

Horizon Theatre brings back its beloved holiday tradition for the 15th year, featuring a musical adaptation of Madeline’s Christmas performed by 24 talented local girls alongside professional actors. Families can enjoy a whimsical Parisian-inspired set, catchy songs and post-show photos with the cast. Tickets are $15 for youth and $20 for adults, with multiple weekend, weekday and school-day performances available. More info: horizontheatre.com.

Sparkle Sandy Springs

Dec. 7, 4 p.m.

Celebrate the season as Sparkle Sandy Springs transforms the City Springs District into a winter wonderland with hot cocoa, falling snow, live music from Ansley Stewart, ice skating and a holiday market. Families can enjoy Sparkle Wonderland on Mt. Vernon Hwy for the best parade views, photo ops with giant holiday characters, and snowy fun. Don’t miss the Sparkle Village of miniature decorated houses and vote for your favorite. The Sparkle Parade begins at 6 p.m. and concludes with the lighting of the Christmas tree and Menorah.

Or VeShalom Hanukkah Bazaar

Dec. 7, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Congregation Or VeShalom (1681 N. Druid Hills Rd. NE, Atlanta) hosts its 49th annual Hanukkah Bazaar, celebrating the synagogue’s 111th anniversary with authentic Sephardic and Mediterranean cuisine, handmade pastries, local art, jewelry, crafts, and family-friendly activities including games, art projects and face painting. Admission is $5 at the door.

Robert Earl Keen Christmas Tour – Atlanta

Dec. 14

Robert Earl Keen brings his beloved Christmas Tour back to The Eastern, offering 90 minutes of sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling and festive Texas charm. A longtime holiday tradition nationwide, the show invites guests to leave the holiday stress at the door and enjoy a night of fun—whether you’re flying solo or sitting next to your most spirited relatives.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

Dec. 23–24, Fox Theatre

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet returns to Atlanta with its innovative, acrobatic, puppet-filled reimagining of the holiday classic. Now in its 33rd North American tour, the international ensemble blends classical ballet with avant-garde circus elements, a breathtaking "Doves of Peace" adagio, 10-foot animal puppets, aerial artistry, and global cultural dances—all brought to life by 40 world-class performers, including principal dancers from leading Ukrainian opera houses. New this year is Sweets the Dog, Clara’s charming puppet companion, adding heart to Viktor Davydiuk’s bold, contemporary choreography.

DINING & POP-UP BARS

Amore e Amore – The North (Highland) Pole

Nov. 5–Dec. 24

Amore e Amore transforms its Inman Park ristorante into The North (Highland) Pole, a glittering winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, themed cocktails, and over-the-top holiday décor in honor of the restaurant’s 25th anniversary. The beloved Dinner with Santa & Mrs. Claus returns on select dates (Nov. 25 & 28; Dec. 2–4, 9–11), featuring kid-friendly prix fixe meals for $29.95 and festive entertainment like balloon artists and face painters. Adults can enjoy the full à la carte menu or a special $125 25th Anniversary Prix Fixe Dinner. Reservations recommended. Visit amoreeamore.com.

Cherry Street Brewville Pop-Up Bar

Nov. 24–Dec. 30, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Cherry Street Halcyon (Alpharetta) transforms into a holiday wonderland with twinkling décor, seasonal cocktails and rotating special events. Free to attend.

