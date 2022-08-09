Atlanta’s Upper Westside gets upscale antiques market
Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is celebrating its grand opening in new space on Chattahoochee Avenue, and we spent the morning there doing a little treasure-hunting among the gallery’s 40 booths.
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 8 - August 14
Pullman Yards' "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience" continues through September. If craft cocktails and wildlife are more of your style, you have one more chance to experience Savanna Nights at Zoo Atlanta.