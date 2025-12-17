Downtown Atlanta hotel gets a glittering holiday makeover

The Brief The 976-room Signia by Hilton Atlanta is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas bar, seasonal treats, and traditional dinners at fine-dining restaurant Capolinea. The hotel's Lobby Bar has been transformed into a glittering holiday hangout, with festival decor and cocktails. Capolinea is serving up traditional Italian holiday decor and hosting a special Feast of the Seven Fishes (through Dec. 20) and New Year’s Eve dinner.



It already made history as downtown Atlanta's first new-build hotel in decades — and now, Signia by Hilton Atlanta is doing it again by becoming the city’s big new holiday destination!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we went behind-the-scenes at the 976-room hotel, which is directly linked to the Georgia World Congress Center via walkway and towers high above neighboring Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. The talented team inside Signia by Hilton Atlanta has transformed the hotel into a glittering celebration of the holiday season, including turning the Lobby Bar into a Christmas hangout, with festive decor and themed cocktails (including the Kringle’s Kiss, a play on a candy cane martini).

Capolinea, the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant, is also getting in on the holiday action, serving up traditional Italian holiday decor and hosting a special Feast of the Seven Fishes (through Dec. 20) and New Year’s Eve dinner.

We stopped by both Capolinea and the Lobby Bar on Good Day Atlanta this morning, and also went back into the kitchen with executive pastry chef Daniella Lea Rada, who gave us delicious access to the hotel’s chocolate program! For more information on Signia by Hilton Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning toasting to the holidays at one of Atlanta’s most stylish spots!

