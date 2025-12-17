Former Georgia assistant coach Richard Bell dies at 88

article

The Brief Former Georgia, Georgia Tech assistant coach dies at 88 Served as Georgia defensive coordinator from 1989 to 1993 Memorial service set for Jan. 11 in Bogart



Longtime college football coach Richard Bell, who served as an assistant at both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, has died. He was 88, according to OnlineAthens.com.

What we know:

Bell passed away over the weekend in Woodstock. He was best known for his five seasons as defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1989 to 1993, where he helped shape one of the program’s defenses and played a key role in recruiting future head coach Kirby Smart as a defensive back.

In addition to his time in Athens, Bell also coached at Georgia Tech and spent decades working in football at multiple levels. His final coaching season came in 2017 at Prince Avenue Christian School in Oconee County.

A memorial service for Bell is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Bogart, Georgia.