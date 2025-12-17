FIFA slashes some World Cup ticket prices after backlash to $60

article

FIFA is cutting prices on a limited number of World Cup tickets following widespread backlash from fans over rising costs tied to dynamic pricing, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

The organization announced it is offering a small batch of tickets priced at $60 per seat, including tickets for the World Cup final. However, the deeply discounted tickets come with restrictions. They are only available to members of official supporter programs and are limited to just a few hundred seats. Face-value prices for those same tickets are typically close to $4,200 each.

FIFA has already received more than 20 million ticket requests in the current sales phase, the first since the World Cup draw. There is still no word on how many tickets will be allocated to each team, as FIFA continues to release match schedules in stages.

So far, FIFA has confirmed several matches scheduled to take place in Atlanta during the tournament. The first Atlanta match is set for June 15, when Spain faces Cape Verde. Six additional matches will follow, culminating in a semifinal match in Atlanta on July 15.

What's next:

FOX 5 is the official home of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will continue to provide updates as more ticket and scheduling details are released.

