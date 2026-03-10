Man missing after work truck abandoned, Atlanta police say

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a missing 43-year-old man after his work truck was found abandoned. Michael Bruce Clinkscales’ employer discovered the vehicle at the end of his shift on Boulder Park Drive. Investigators are asking the public for help locating the Lithonia resident.



What we know:

Police say 43-year-old Michael Bruce Clinkscales, a resident of Lithonia, was reported missing Tuesday after officers responded to a call about a missing adult in the 3600 block of Boulder Park Drive.

According to investigators, Clinkscales’ employer contacted police after discovering the man’s work truck abandoned near Boulder Park Drive and Fairburn Road SW at the end of his shift. The employer told officers they tried to reach Clinkscales but were unable to make contact.

Clinkscales remains missing as detectives with the department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit continue investigating.

Police say Clinkscales is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.