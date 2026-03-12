Stabbing suspect arrested after chase in Midtown Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police arrest stabbing suspect following brief chase. The incident happened in the Midtown Atlanta area, not far from the 17th Street bridge. Police have not released any information about a possible victim or suspect.



Atlanta Police have apprehended a stabbing suspect following a chase through Midtown and Atlantic Station early Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 12:15 PM when officers were spotted "flying through the streets" in pursuit of the individual.

FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist Billy Heath, who happened to be on-site for an unrelated story, witnessed the chaotic scene as 10 to 15 officers pursued the suspect, who was running along the Amtrak railroad tracks and the 17th Street Bridge.

The suspect, described as wearing a white shirt, was seen leaping over guardrails near the I-85/75 southbound connector before being tackled and taken into custody by APD. Authorities indicate the suspect was transported to a local hospital under guard following the arrest.

What we don't know:

At this time, the suspect's name has not been released. Additionally, it is unknown who may have been stabbed or what their current condition is. According to initial information released by police, the stabbing took place near 1460 W. Peachtree Street. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for additional information.