Mattie's Call issued for missing 67-year-old Clayton County man
R.C. Lynn left his home on Friday and never came back.
Police search for missing college student in Alabama
Police in Auburn, Alabama continued their search for a missing 19-year-old woman Homewood woman. Late Friday night, reports suggested the SUV she was last seen driving was found in Montgomery, Alabama.
Funeral set for girl abducted, killed in Alabama
A funeral service is set for this weekend for a 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party and killed.
2-year-old girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Pennsylvania State Police say a statewide Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl from Crawford County has been canceled after she was found safe.
Police searching for missing Lavonia teen
Police in Lavonia are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.
After missing teen spotted in porn videos, Florida man arrested
A Florida man is facing charges after being linked to almost 60 pornographic videos of a missing 15-year-old girl who police found alive.
AMBER Alert issued for missing Virginia girl believed to be with armed, potentially dangerous man
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Virginia girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Missing Catoosa County man found
Deputies in Catoosa County said they have found a missing 22-year-old man.
2 being charged in death of missing girl found in trash
Police say they will charge two people in the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party.
New documentary hopes to shed new light on missing Georgia woman's case
Jenna Van Gelderen went missing while she was catsitting for her parents two years ago.
Body of missing Alabama girl found; 2 being charged
Investigators searching through garbage found the body of a 3-year-old girl who was missing more than a week, and authorities are charging two people with murder, police said Tuesday.
3-year-old Houston boy at center of Amber Alert found: Police
The suspect, 26-year-old Ingrid Urbina-Centeno, is described as being a Honduran woman. She is said to be the ex-girlfriend of the mother of the 3-year-old child.
3 Missouri children missing since 2017 found in Texas, reports say
Three missing children from Missouri have been found in Texas with their mother, two years after they were allegedly abducted.
MATTIES CALL: Clayton County Police searching for missing 52-year-old woman
Clayton County Police are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing 52-year-old woman who did not return home.
Skeletal remains believed to be of missing Haralson County woman
The discovery of skeletal remains in a wooded area near Tallapoosa could bring some closure to the family of 31-year-old who has been missing since 2018. But it also raises more questions than answers.
Search for abducted 3-year-old Alabama girl enters 'critical hours,' police say
Police in Birmingham said the search for abducted 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney is entering “critical hours” on Friday. The toddler was taken Saturday evening from the Tom Brown Housing Community during a birthday party.
New photo released of missing woman with dementia
Gwinnett County police continue to search for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.
Missing 15-year-old from Fayetteville found safe, police say
Nevia Maihyanna Nixon is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has dyed red hair, and hazel eyes.
Search for abducted 3-year-old Alabama girl enters day 5
Police in Birmingham spent day five of the search for abducted 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney searching the housing complex from where she was taken Saturday while attending a birthday party.
Mississippi Amber Alert canceled; infant, toddler found safe
Mississippi authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for a toddler and an infant taken from their great-grandmother's home in Copiah County at gunpoint.