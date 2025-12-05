Mattie’s Call issued as Clayton County police search for missing man

article

The Brief Mattie’s Call issued after Taran Smith left a Jonesboro home and did not return. Police say Smith suffers from a medical condition and his direction of travel is unknown. Investigators have not released timing details, surveillance clues or information on active search efforts.



Clayton County police are searching for a missing man who walked away from a Jonesboro home Friday afternoon, prompting a Mattie’s Call for public assistance.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 8000 block of Hannover Drive on December 5 after relatives reported that 5-foot-7-inch, 248-pound Taran Smith had left the residence and had not returned. His direction of travel is unknown, and investigators say he suffers from a medical condition.

Police said Smith was last seen wearing black joggers, a gray shirt, white shoes and carrying a large bag. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what medical condition Smith suffers from or whether it puts him in immediate danger.

It is also unclear when he left the Hannover Drive home or how much time passed before police were contacted.

Investigators have not released any information about possible surveillance video, witness sightings or clues that could help establish his direction of travel.

Police have not said whether Smith had a phone, personal items or a stated destination, and it remains unknown what search efforts or resources have been deployed in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Smith or has information on where he might be is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770 477 3550 extension 8.