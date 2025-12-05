Wrong way driver charged after deadly head on crash on I-85 in Gwinnett

article

The Brief Wrong way driver Sade Robinson is accused of causing a fatal head on crash on I 85. Victim James Taylor died at the scene before first responders arrived. Robinson faces charges including first degree vehicular homicide and DUI Alcohol Less Safe.



Gwinnett County police say a wrong-way driver caused a deadly head-on crash in the Peach Pass lane of Interstate 85 early Nov. 29. Investigators arrested the driver they say was responsible and confirmed the victim died at the scene.

What we know:

Officers were called around 1:33 a.m. to I 85 north near Indian Trail Lilburn Road. According to the preliminary crash report, a white 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Sade Robinson, 38, of Stonecrest, was traveling south in the northbound Peach Pass lane. The Jeep struck a black 2020 Mercedes-Benz head on in the leftmost lane.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, James Taylor, 56, of Lawrenceville, died from his injuries before first responders arrived. His body was released to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Robinson was hospitalized with injuries and identified as the at-fault driver. Police arrested Robinson at the scene on charges that include homicide by vehicle in the first degree, DUI Alcohol Less Safe, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Investigators noted clear weather, dry pavement and street lighting at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led to Robinson entering the northbound Peach Pass lanes in the wrong direction.