Fayette DUI/Drug Court honors trio of graduates changing their lives

This story is not just about changing a life but changing a community, both made better by the accomplishments of three graduates of DUI/Drug Court in Fayette County. Their achievements were celebrated by their families and friends, local leaders, and, for some, even the police departments that had arrested them for drunk driving.

Coweta County's DUI/Drug Court

The backstory:

The program started in 2017 under Fayette State Court Judge Jason Thompson.

Judge Jason Thompson, who oversees Fayette County’s DUI/Drug Court, speaks about the program’s impact during the 22nd graduation ceremony held on Dec. 4, 2025. (FOX 5)

"We wanted to find a way to treat cases differently where the root issue was a substance-use disorder or mental health issue. So we started the DUI/Drug Court," he said.

Participants must go through intensive supervision, drug testing, rehab and recovery programs. The alternative is jail, which some have been to many times before.

A graduate's story

What they're saying:

Alex Nugent has two DUIs on his record. After receiving his diploma, his parents thanked the program for giving them back their son.

"This was actually really important. I could have chosen to stay in jail and done my time. This program allowed me to use tools that I would have never had. And live a life without jumping back into the frenzy and live a better life," he said.

Alex Nugent is honored by DUI/Drug Court Judge Jason Thompson during a graduation ceremony in Fayette County, recognizing his completion of the accountability program on Dec. 4, 2025. (FOX 5)

Alex now works for a car dealership and is excelling in classes to further his career.

"I was given a second opportunity to be here. And in doing so I get to enjoy the time with my family. I just hope everyone here uses this program as it was intended, a tool. Use it," he said.

Graduation day

Local perspective:

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda Colvin was the guest speaker.

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda Colvin delivers the keynote address at Fayette County’s DUI/Drug Court graduation, sharing encouragement with participants and families on Dec. 4, 2025. (FOX 5)

"Investing in yourself is the best investment you can ever make," she told them.

Since 2017, the DUI/Drug Court has graduated 117 participants and saved taxpayers an estimated $4 million in incarceration fees.

Judge Thompson noted that among the 200 people in attendance were four mayors of Fayette County communities, business leaders, and other local politicians, as well as some of the police departments responsible for arresting the graduates.