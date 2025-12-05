Georgia Republicans back resolution condemning video on illegal military orders

article

The Brief Four Georgia Republicans are among 27 GOP lawmakers backing a resolution condemning six Democrats over the video. The resolution argues the video encourages insubordination, threatens the chain of command, and endangers troops and their families. The Pentagon opened a preliminary inquiry, saying the lawmakers’ message could erode discipline because military orders are presumed lawful.



Four Georgia congressmen are backing a new House resolution that denounces a group of fellow lawmakers for appearing in a video about refusing unlawful military orders. Republicans say the video amounted to "dangerous and seditious rhetoric."

Georgia congressmen sign on to resolution

What we know:

Reps. Rick Allen, Mike Collins, Buddy Carter, and Andrew Clyde are among 27 GOP members who signed onto the measure, which criticizes six Democratic lawmakers who appeared in the video. Those six are Sen. Mark Kelly, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Christopher Deluzio, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan. All have backgrounds as veterans or former members of the clandestine service.

In the video, the lawmakers advise current service members about their duty under U.S. military law to disobey illegal orders. The resolution argues the message created "an environment placing troops and their loved ones at risk of harm, compromising and undermining the national security."

At least fourteen of the 27 co-signers report prior military service, including Georgia’s Rep. Clyde.

What the resolution states

What they're saying:

The resolution condemns six Democratic lawmakers for a video urging service members and intelligence personnel to refuse what they called illegal orders.

The measure argues the lawmakers offered no evidence that such orders exist and says their message encourages insubordination, threatens the chain of command, and violates long-standing military law.

It accuses the group of undermining confidence in the armed forces and asserts their statements place troops and their families at risk.

The proposal reaffirms the President’s authority as commander in chief and denounces the remarks as dangerous and seditious rhetoric.

Pentagon probes video

The backstory:

The video at the center of the controversy was released Nov. 18 by six Democratic lawmakers, all of whom previously served in the military or intelligence community, who told service members they could refuse illegal orders. In it, the group tells service members they have a duty to refuse illegal orders, framing the message as a reminder of their oath to the Constitution.

According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon opened a preliminary investigation because Rep. Mike Kelly is a retired Navy captain and remains subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Defense officials said they were concerned the message could erode the chain of command, noting that military orders are presumed lawful unless clearly illegal.

The AP reports the lawmakers provided no examples of unlawful orders, and Kelly later said he had not witnessed any. Critics argue the video could undermine discipline, while the lawmakers say they were reminding troops of their duty to uphold the law.

What is Article 92 of the UCMJ?

Dig deeper:

Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice makes it a crime for a service member to fail to obey a lawful order or regulation.

Military orders are presumed to be lawful, and service members who refuse them risk court-martial unless the order is clearly illegal under U.S. or international law.

The standard is intentionally strict in order to protect the chain of command and ensure that individual service members are not left to interpret orders based on personal beliefs or political views.

Congressional in-fighting

Why you should care:

It is rare for the House to formally rebuke sitting members of Congress, particularly over matters involving national security.

Disputes between lawmakers are typically handled through floor debate, committee oversight, or public statements rather than resolutions denouncing specific colleagues.

The move highlights the degree of concern some Republicans say they have about the potential impact of the video on military discipline and the chain of command, and reflects an unusually direct confrontation between members of Congress over how their words may influence active-duty troops.

Will it reach a vote?

What's next:

The proposal was introduced Thursday and sent to the House Committee on Armed Services and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for review. No word on if the resolution will ever reach the House floor for a full vote.