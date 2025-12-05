Georgia seeks $390K from ex-linebacker Damon Wilson in NIL dispute

article

The Brief UGAA is seeking $390,000 from Damon Wilson II over an NIL deal allegedly violated when he transferred. Wilson did not respond to a formal arbitration demand and has not filed anything in court. UGAA is asking a judge to appoint an arbitrator to move the dispute forward.



Former Georgia edge rusher Damon Wilson II is facing a push from the University of Georgia Athletic Association to repay $390,000 after the school accused him of breaking a name, image and likeness agreement tied to his transfer from the Bulldogs.

What we know:

Wilson, now a rising pass rusher at Missouri, was served the lawsuit on Nov. 19 in Clarke County. Court filings say Wilson signed the licensing deal with Classic City Collective on Dec. 21, 2024. The agreement was scheduled to run through January 2026 and paid him $30,000 per month plus additional bonuses for a total contract value of $500,000.

The contract allowed the Collective to immediately terminate the deal if Wilson left the football team, failed to remain enrolled at Georgia, or notified the program of his intent to transfer. If that happened, he was required to repay "liquidated damages" equal to all remaining unpaid licensing fees.

According to the lawsuit, Wilson told Georgia on Jan. 6, 2025, that he planned to transfer. He withdrew from the university on Jan. 13 and left the team the next day. Classic City Collective terminated the agreement on Jan. 14 and demanded repayment of the remaining $390,000.

The Collective later assigned its rights to the University of Georgia Athletic Association.

What we don't know:

On Aug. 25, 2025, UGAA sent Wilson a formal demand for arbitration under the agreement’s mandatory arbitration clause. Attorneys say Wilson did not respond and has not asked a court to intervene.

What's next:

UGAA is now asking a judge to appoint an arbitrator and order Wilson to participate in the dispute process. The petition includes a list of proposed arbitrators from the American Arbitration Association’s sports panel and notes that the contract does not specify a method for selecting one.

The motion was filed on Oct. 17, 2025. Court records show Wilson has not submitted a response.

Why you should care:

Classic City Collective is the primary NIL organization supporting Georgia athletes. Wilson appeared in 11 games as a freshman in 2024 before entering the transfer portal and committing to Missouri.

The case carries significance because it tests how far schools and collectives can go to enforce NIL contracts when athletes transfer.

A ruling could influence how players approach the transfer portal while still under contract and may shape how future NIL agreements are written.

The dispute also underscores the limited protections college athletes have in contracting and is drawing attention because Wilson is a high-profile SEC player whose situation could affect others across the sport.