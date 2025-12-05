Two women dead in 'pretty horrific' slaying in Coweta County; 25 year old arrested at scene

The Brief Brandon Christopher Jones admitted at the scene to killing two women, ages 82 and 79, authorities say. Investigators say the victims died from a physical assault with no weapon involved. A regional mental health team visited the home earlier, but its role and relevance remain unclear.



An arrest has been made in the slaying of two seniors inside a home on Little Road in Coweta County on Thursday night. Authorities describe the discovery as "pretty horrific."

What we know:

Brandon Christopher Jones, 25, made statements at the scene that he had killed two women, ages 82 and 79, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were alerted around 8 p.m. that something may be happening at the residence along Little Road. Investigators said a relative called 911 after learning "some concerning information" about the two women. Deputies arrived to find the bodies of the two women, whose names have not been released.

While the cause and manner of death have not been released, investigators said the killings involved a physical assault and did not involve a gun or knife.

Brandon Christopher Jones. Courtesy of Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said Jones remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Authorities said this was not his first run-in with law enforcement in Coweta County.

A regional mental health team had been at the residence earlier in the day, and investigators said they released that detail to help the community would understand the nature of the case.

Deputies remained at the home well into Friday morning attempting to piece together a timeline of events.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the two women killed or explained what led to the physical assault that investigators say caused their deaths.

It is still unclear why a regional mental health team visited the home earlier in the day or what concerns prompted the relative to call 911.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Investigators work to determine what led to the deaths of two women whose bodies were found inside a home along Little Road in Coweta County on Dec. 4, 2025. (FOX 5)

Deputies have not fully detailed Jones’ prior history with law enforcement, and investigators have not said whether anything inside the home points to a motive or a longer pattern of family trouble.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the case.