Atlanta-based UPS sued for crash that killed 14 near Kentucky airport

The Brief Families of victims have filed the first wrongful death lawsuits over the crash that killed 14 people and injured at least 23 others near Louisville’s airport. Attorneys accuse UPS, Boeing, GE and maintenance contractors of keeping aging MD-11 aircraft in service without adequate inspections. Federal investigators say final findings could take up to a year, while all remaining MD-11 planes remain grounded for inspections.



Families of two victims killed in last month’s UPS cargo jet crash have filed the first wrongful death lawsuits tied to the disaster near Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport, according to The Associated Press. The MD-11 aircraft broke apart shortly after takeoff on Nov. 4, killing three UPS pilots and 11 people on the ground and injuring at least 23 more.

What we know:

The lawsuits, filed in Kentucky state court, name UPS, UPS Air, Boeing, GE and aircraft maintenance firm VT San Antonio Aerospace. Attorneys say the plane’s left engine detached during takeoff, triggering an explosion as the jet—loaded with roughly 38,000 gallons of fuel—plowed into nearby businesses.

Federal investigators previously reported fatigue fractures in bolts and locking devices that helped secure the engine structure. The FAA has grounded all MD-11 aircraft while inspections are underway.

Among the families filing suit are relatives of Angela Anderson, who was shopping near the airport, and Trinadette "Trina" Chavez, who was working at Grade A Auto Parts when the aircraft crashed into the area.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What they're saying:

Lead attorney Robert Clifford says the accident was the result of corporate decisions to keep aging aircraft in service without sufficient detailed inspections. He argues the MD-11 fleet—many of which are more than 30 years old—should have undergone more frequent component reviews.

Chavez’s family said they intend to "fight for her, no matter how long it takes," describing the mother of two as someone who always cared for her siblings.

UPS and GE both stated that they do not comment on active litigation but emphasized that safety remains a top priority.

The other side:

UPS, Boeing and GE have not responded publicly to the specific allegations outlined in the lawsuits, but all three companies previously said they are cooperating fully with federal investigators. UPS has pledged to support the NTSB investigation and said grounding the MD-11 fleet was part of ensuring operational safety.

The FAA has not yet indicated whether long-term repairs, extensive overhauls or full retirements will be required for MD-11 aircraft. Aviation analysts note that buying replacement cargo planes could be more cost-effective than retrofitting aging models.

What we don't know:

Investigators say the probable cause of the crash will likely remain undetermined for up to a year. It is unclear whether mechanical failure alone triggered the engine detachment or whether inspection procedures failed somewhere along the maintenance chain.

It’s also unknown whether the flaws found on this aircraft exist on other MD-11s already grounded, and whether future rulings will force all fleet operators—including UPS and FedEx—to permanently retire that aircraft model.

Another open question is whether additional lawsuits will be filed by other victims and businesses damaged by the crash, as dozens more people were injured or displaced.

What's next:

The lawsuits will move forward in Kentucky courts, while federal investigators continue examining engine components, maintenance records, and flight data recorders. The NTSB will issue a final report sometime in 2026.

Meanwhile, UPS has already warned that the grounding of its MD-11 fleet may extend beyond the holiday shipping season. Attorneys say further suits are likely as more victims seek compensation and answers concerning what they call a preventable tragedy.

A separate federal case has already accused UPS of negligence and "wanton conduct," signaling a prolonged legal battle that could reshape the handling of aging cargo aircraft industry-wide.