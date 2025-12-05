Expand / Collapse search

Woman who left without paying for hair wanted in Henry County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 5, 2025 1:08pm EST
Henry County
Courtesy of Henry County Police Department

The Brief

    • Woman allegedly left salon without paying $200 bill
    • Incident occurred Nov. 29 at Sally’s Hair Braiding
    • Police seeking help to identify woman

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County Police are searching for a woman who left a hair salon without paying after receiving waist-length faux-loc extensions. 

What we know:

The theft occurred Nov. 29 at Sally’s Hair Braiding on Panola Road in Ellenwood.

Detectives say the service cost $200 and surveillance images captured the suspect after the appointment. 

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective S. Lyle at 770-288-8489, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

The Source

  • Information provided by Henry County Police Department. 

