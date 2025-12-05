Qcells plant in White cited for dangerous conditions after death

The Brief OSHA says contractor exposed workers to nitrogen-related suffocation hazards Violation linked to death of worker identified as Marion Jose Rugama Company has 15 days to pay fine or dispute ruling



Federal safety officials have cited an engineering contractor for exposing workers to dangerous conditions after a fatal incident at the construction site of Qcells’ solar manufacturing facility in White.

RELATED: Man dies after industrial incident at Qcells in Cartersville

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined that employees at Hyoungwon E&C America Inc. were put at risk of asphyxiation due to nitrogen gas and insufficient oxygen in parts of the work area.

The violation stems from the death of 33-year-old Marion Jose Rugama of Norcross, who died at the Qcells expansion site in May, according to the Bartow County Coroner’s Office.

PREVIOUS: Solar power company plans $2.5B Georgia expansion, hiring 2,500 new workers

Investigators found that the company failed to provide proper hazard training and did not implement safety procedures to prevent exposure to oxygen-deficient environments. OSHA has issued two serious violations and proposed penalties totaling $20,522.

Hyoungwon has 15 business days to comply with safety requirements or challenge the citation before a federal review commission.

The Cartersville-area plant remains under construction and is set to open its second phase next year. Qcells recently announced temporary furloughs and pay reductions at both of its Georgia facilities due to supply chain issues it attributes to federal trade enforcement actions.