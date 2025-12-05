Georgia CEO sentenced to 8 years in Honduran bribery, laundering scheme

The Brief CEO paid bribes to secure Honduran uniform contracts worth over $10M $2.5M in false invoices used to conceal payments, officials said Co-conspirators pleaded guilty; foreign governments assisted



A Marietta businessman has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for orchestrating a multi-year international bribery and money-laundering scheme involving Honduran government officials.

What we know:

According to trial evidence, Carl Alan Zaglin, 70, used illicit payments to secure more than $10 million in contracts for his Georgia-based company, Atlanco LLC, which manufactured uniforms and accessories for law enforcement agencies.

Between 2015 and 2019, prosecutors say Zaglin approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes routed through Boca Raton intermediary Aldo Nestor Marchena.

Court filings show Marchena then paid former TASA Executive Director Francisco Roberto Cosenza Centeno and former Titular Director Juan Ramon Molina to help Atlanco win and maintain uniform supply deals for the Honduran National Police.

The Justice Department said Zaglin also authorized $2.5 million in sham invoices used to mask illegal transfers.

Marchena has already received a prison sentence, and both Cosenza and Molina await sentencing. Investigators from HSI Miami, and authorities in Belize, Colombia, and Spain helped uncover the scheme.

Federal prosecutors also ordered Zaglin to forfeit more than $2 million.