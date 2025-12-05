Dunkin rewards students with SEC tickets after viral homecoming moment

The Brief Dunkin surprised Trey Smith and Jake Jeffries with SEC title tickets Viral video showed Smith passing his Homecoming crown to Jeffries Each student also received free donuts for one year



Two Georgia high school students received a major surprise after a heartwarming moment from their homecoming game gained national attention earlier this fall. Dunkin presented SEC Championship tickets — along with a year’s supply of donuts — to senior athletes Trey Smith and Jake Jeffries after their story spread across the country.

What we know:

The viral moment happened in October when Smith was named Homecoming King, but instead of accepting the crown, he immediately passed it to Jeffries, a student in the community-based instruction program who works with the football team. The crowd erupted in applause, and Smith later said the entire team supported the decision.

Dunkin representatives said the gesture embodied compassion, friendship and community — values the company aims to recognize. The two seniors will attend Saturday’s SEC Championship game in Atlanta and say they plan to cheer for Alabama.