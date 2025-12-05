Expand / Collapse search

2 dead in Coweta County home, investigation underway

By
Published  December 5, 2025 5:01am EST
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
2 dead in Coweta County, investigation underway

2 dead in Coweta County, investigation underway

Authorities in Coweta County are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a home on Little Road Thursday night. Deputies say they were called to the residence around 8 p.m. for what was initially reported as an “unknown problem.” This is breaking news. Marc Teichner reporting.

The Brief

    • Two people found dead inside Coweta County home Thursday night
    • A suspect was taken into custody at the scene
    • GBI assisting deputies; identities and cause of death not yet released

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Coweta County are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a home on Little Road Thursday night. 

What we know:

Deputies say they were called to the residence around 8 p.m. for what was initially reported as an "unknown problem."

When deputies arrived, they found two individuals dead inside the home. 

A suspect remained on scene and was taken into custody, according to deputies. 

What we don't know:

Their identities have not been released, and investigators have not confirmed whether the victims are adults or children, nor whether they are male or female.

Officials have not released that individual’s name or said whether the person has any connection to the victims.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the case. Deputies remained on Little Road throughout the night, blocking access to the area as they processed the scene.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release additional information as the investigation continues.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report with on-the-scene reporting. 

Coweta CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews