2 dead in Coweta County home, investigation underway

The Brief Two people found dead inside Coweta County home Thursday night A suspect was taken into custody at the scene GBI assisting deputies; identities and cause of death not yet released



Authorities in Coweta County are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a home on Little Road Thursday night.

What we know:

Deputies say they were called to the residence around 8 p.m. for what was initially reported as an "unknown problem."

When deputies arrived, they found two individuals dead inside the home.

A suspect remained on scene and was taken into custody, according to deputies.

What we don't know:

Their identities have not been released, and investigators have not confirmed whether the victims are adults or children, nor whether they are male or female.

Officials have not released that individual’s name or said whether the person has any connection to the victims.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the case. Deputies remained on Little Road throughout the night, blocking access to the area as they processed the scene.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release additional information as the investigation continues.