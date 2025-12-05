Dinner party dispute ends in deadly shooting, Smyrna police say

The Brief Suspect Nikia Williams surrendered Wednesday and is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tori Harris. Witnesses say an argument escalated into a struggle before a single gunshot killed Harris outside his home. Police have not disclosed the motive or the relationship between Harris and Williams.



Smyrna police say the man accused of killing 48-year-old Tori Harris during a late-night gathering has turned himself in. Investigators confirmed that 50-year-old Nikia Williams surrendered at the Cobb County Jail on Wednesday morning. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

What we know:

The shooting happened early Sunday outside Harris' home in the Vinings Brooke subdivision. Police say Harris and about a half dozen friends had gone out to dinner Saturday night, then returned to his home to continue talking. Witnesses told investigators the group stayed into the early hours of Sunday.

At some point, police say Harris asked Williams to leave.

What they're saying:

Witnesses told officers Williams refused, which led to an argument and then a struggle.

"The suspect, Mr. Williams, didn't want to leave the house and there was a verbal altercation and a physical altercation and according to witnesses, all of a sudden there was a gun," said Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt.

Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot. Officers arrived to find Harris on the pavement near the walkway leading to the front door.

"Officers arrived on scene, and they found the victim deceased in front of the residence. On the walking path up to the front door," Holt said.

Police say Williams ran before officers arrived. Investigators searched for him until he turned himself in on Wednesday.

"It's much safer for him to turn himself in than have a tactical team go in searching for him. So I am glad that that he did turn himself in," Holt said.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that Harris was an all around wonderful guy and said he and his partner were always friendly.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the argument inside the home or what may have prompted the suspect to pull out a gun.

Authorities have also not released information about Williams' relationship to Harris. A possible motive has not been disclosed.

What's next:

They said a celebration of life service for Harris will be held Saturday.