Druid Hills High fate could be decided Monday

The DeKalb County Board of Education could vote as soon as next week on whether to modernize Druid Hills High School. The latest plan would keep the school at its Haygood Drive location in Atlanta and calls for more than $140 million in renovations.

Druid Hills High School debate

The backstory:

This comes after some students posted a video in 2022 showing exposed wiring, leaking sewage, and cracked walls at Druid Hills High School.

The footage sparked community outrage and renewed scrutiny of the nearly 100-year-old campus, which opened in 1927.

The DeKalb County Board of Education restored the school to its facilities plan later that year, setting aside initial funding for repairs while acknowledging that a full modernization would require significantly more money.

The district spent the next several years weighing whether to renovate the school on Haygood Drive or relocate it to one of several proposed sites.

Public meetings, cost studies and shifting recommendations continued through 2024 and 2025 as estimates climbed and plans evolved.

District leaders are now pushing for a major renovation that would keep the school at its current location, a project projected to exceed $140 million.

Druid Hills parents mixed reaction

What they're saying:

Parents FOX 5 spoke with want to renovate the school.

"I am definitely for renovating the school in its current location," said Jennifer Green, whose daughter is a junior. "There are definitely improvements that need to be made, and we’re ready for those to happen."

Green says Druid Hills is essential to the neighborhood. "Druid Hills high school has been an important foundational part of the Druid Hills community for a long time," Green said.

Devin Lenz, who has kids in the ninth and 10th grades, says the school appears to be in acceptable condition. Lenz says the aging campus needs a makeover "a lot." "I think that it’s worth it," he said.

Courtney Roberts, whose daughter is a sophomore, has mixed feelings. "I’m kind of in between," Roberts said. "I agree with the school staying here, but if they were to relocate, I hope it’s more cost-efficient."

DeKalb County School Board meeting

What's next:

The board is expected to vote on a proposal Monday. The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. at district headquarters. Public input begins at 5:45 p.m.