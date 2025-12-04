Assault suspect shot by Sandy Springs police Thursday morning, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼

An assault suspect was shot by Sandy Springs Police Department officers on Thursday morning, according to a public information officer for the department.

Sgt. Mulholland says their officers responded to a report of an assault around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Dunwoody Place and Roswell Road. While speaking with the assault suspect, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun. It was at that time, the suspect was shot by the officers.

Sgt. Mulholland told members of the media that he did not know how many times the suspect was shot. Additionally, he said that he "assumed" the suspect was in critical condition, but did not know for sure.

No officers were injured in the event.

The suspect has not been identified, and it is unknown if they are male or female at this time.

It is also unknown if the "victim" in the assault was injured.

Sgt. Muholland said that they expect to release more detailed information later this afternoon.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, which is standard procedure when a police officer is involved in a shooting.

