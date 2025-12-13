DeKalb County launches $250K cleanup to remove illegal tires

The Brief DeKalb County has removed more than 37,000 illegally dumped tires as part of a $250K cleanup initiative. Four major dump sites have been cleared; four more are expected to be finished by month’s end. Officials are urging state lawmakers to make large-scale dumping a felony.



DeKalb County officials are ramping up efforts to eliminate illegal tire dumping, announcing a $250,000 cleanup initiative targeting eight of the county’s worst dump sites.

What they're saying:

County leaders say the initiative has already resulted in the removal of more than 37,000 tires from neighborhoods, commercial corridors, wooded areas, and private property.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson called the progress a major step forward.

"DeKalb County has removed or caused to be removed more than 37,000 illegally dumped tires from residential communities, from commercial corridors, from wooded areas," she said.

So far, four sites have been cleaned, and the remaining four are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Officials say the crackdown is also producing results beyond cleanup. In recent weeks, the initiative has led to two warrants connected to illegal dumping activity.

Illegal dumping — especially tires — remains one of the county’s most persistent environmental and public safety issues. Leaders say the problem extends beyond DeKalb and requires state-level action.

Dig deeper:

Police Chief Greg Padrick urged lawmakers to impose tougher penalties, particularly for large-scale dumpers.

"Well, it’s a misdemeanor crime at this time, and we wholeheartedly support the legislation to make these felony crimes for large-scale dumping. So misdemeanor is less than a year and up a fine," he said.