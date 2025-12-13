Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb County’s new police chief Greg Padrick says he’s ready to lead

By
Published  December 13, 2025 3:22pm EST
DeKalb County Police Department
FOX 5 Atlanta
Meet DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick

DeKalb County’s newly appointed Police Chief, Greg Padrick, says he’s ready to serve and strengthen the department he has called home for nearly three decades.

The Brief

    • Greg Padrick has been officially named DeKalb County’s new police chief after serving as interim chief.
    • Padrick says transparency, accountability, and community engagement will guide his leadership.
    • The department faces staffing shortages but expects a new Real Time Crime Center to boost crime-fighting efforts.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County’s newly appointed police chief, Greg Padrick, says he’s ready to strengthen the department he has served for nearly three decades.

Who is Greg Padrick?

What they're saying:

Padrick, who took over as interim chief earlier this year following the resignation of former Chief Mirtha Ramos, was officially selected to lead the department permanently this week. He joined DeKalb County Police in 1997 and has worked across numerous divisions.

"I grew up in the area. I spent more than half of my life as a police officer in DeKalb County," Padrick said. "This is home to me. This is family to me."

Leadership, he says, has always been part of his calling.

"I think in order to affect change you have to be at the table," he said. "I’ve always wanted to be at the table in whatever capacity to make a difference."

With 28 years of experience, Padrick says one of his greatest strengths is his connection with the officers he now leads.

"I don’t just say that we are a family. I believe it," he said.

Public safety and community trust

What they're saying:

As he steps into his new role, Padrick says restoring and maintaining public trust will be a top priority.

"Leading by example. A commitment to public safety. A commitment to community engagement. A commitment to accountability," he said. "We are going to be transparent."

Violent crime remains a concern for many residents, but Padrick says the department is seeing improvement.

"We are a little over 20 percent reduction," he said. "Those are encouraging numbers, but as you know, one homicide is one too many."

He also urged the community to help prevent gun thefts.

"Many of the guns that are getting in these young people’s hands are because of burglaries or entering autos," Padrick said. "Secure your weapons and don’t leave them in vehicles unattended."

New tools, staffing challenges ahead

What's next:

Padrick says one major tool coming soon is the department’s Real Time Crime Center, expected to open in the coming weeks. He believes it will be a "game changer" for officers and help improve response times.

Staffing remains an ongoing challenge. The department is funded for 850 officers. Earlier this year, staffing dipped to 530, though that number has now risen to 580. The agency remains actively hiring.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 original report by Eric Perry who sat down with Greg Padrick in DeKalb County following his appointment. 

