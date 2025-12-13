Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Cold Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 7:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 8:00 AM EST, Bartow County, Fannin County, DeKalb County, Whitfield County, Walker County, Haralson County, Chattooga County, Greene County, Meriwether County, Clayton County, Polk County, Troup County, Paulding County, Butts County, Henry County, Heard County, Dawson County, Coweta County, Morgan County, Gordon County, Banks County, Lumpkin County, Carroll County, White County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Union County, Towns County, Jasper County, Jackson County, Oconee County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Rockdale County, Forsyth County, Fayette County, Lamar County, Putnam County, Newton County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Upson County, Murray County, Floyd County, Madison County, Pike County, Hall County, South Fulton County, Gilmer County, North Fulton County, Barrow County, Clarke County

Two dead after fiery single-car crash on I-75 in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published  December 13, 2025 1:26pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 3

Deadly crash on I-75 in Atlanta. (Dec. 13, 2025) (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Two people died after a car crashed, hit a pole, and caught fire on I-75 southbound.
    • The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near the Cleveland Avenue exit in Atlanta.
    • Police say the victims have not been identified due to the condition of the remains.

ATLANTA - Two people are dead following a single-car crash on Interstate 75 in Atlanta early Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to I-75 southbound near Cleveland Avenue SW, where they found a car on fire with two people dead inside.

Police say the driver lost control while trying to take the exit, veered off the roadway, struck a pole, and the vehicle caught fire.

Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released. Police said the bodies were unidentifiable due to the fire.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release posted to APD's website. The image came from a GDOT camera. 

AtlantaNews