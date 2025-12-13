Two dead after fiery single-car crash on I-75 in Atlanta
Deadly crash on I-75 in Atlanta. (Dec. 13, 2025) (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - Two people are dead following a single-car crash on Interstate 75 in Atlanta early Saturday morning, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to I-75 southbound near Cleveland Avenue SW, where they found a car on fire with two people dead inside.
Police say the driver lost control while trying to take the exit, veered off the roadway, struck a pole, and the vehicle caught fire.
Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims have not been released. Police said the bodies were unidentifiable due to the fire.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release posted to APD's website. The image came from a GDOT camera.