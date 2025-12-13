Two dead after fiery single-car crash on I-75 in Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Deadly crash on I-75 in Atlanta. (Dec. 13, 2025) (FOX 5)

The Brief Two people died after a car crashed, hit a pole, and caught fire on I-75 southbound. The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near the Cleveland Avenue exit in Atlanta. Police say the victims have not been identified due to the condition of the remains.



Two people are dead following a single-car crash on Interstate 75 in Atlanta early Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to I-75 southbound near Cleveland Avenue SW, where they found a car on fire with two people dead inside.

Police say the driver lost control while trying to take the exit, veered off the roadway, struck a pole, and the vehicle caught fire.

Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released. Police said the bodies were unidentifiable due to the fire.