North Georgia under Cold Weather Advisory Sunday into Monday
Saturday will bring above-normal highs in the 60s, but a strong cold front on Sunday will usher in the coldest temperatures of the season so far.
What we know:
By Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will drop into the teens to lower 20s, with wind chill values even colder.
A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect across North Georgia Sunday night through Monday morning. This is only the second time this newly created advisory has been issued in our area. The National Weather Service launched the advisory in 2024.
The advisory was previously known as a wind chill advisory but the NWS changed that in October 2024.
What you can do:
Prepare for dangerous cold, especially overnight and early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The Source: Information in this article came from the National Weather Service.