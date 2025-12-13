Expand / Collapse search
North Georgia under Cold Weather Advisory Sunday into Monday

Published  December 13, 2025 2:15pm EST
Weather
An arctic blast will settle in by Sunday evening and the start of the new work week.

    • Saturday warms into the 60s before a strong cold front arrives Sunday.
    • Lows will plunge into the teens and 20s Sunday night with even colder wind chills.
    • A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect—only the second time the new warning has ever been issued locally.

Saturday will bring above-normal highs in the 60s, but a strong cold front on Sunday will usher in the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

By Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will drop into the teens to lower 20s, with wind chill values even colder.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect across North Georgia Sunday night through Monday morning. This is only the second time this newly created advisory has been issued in our area. The National Weather Service launched the advisory in 2024.

The advisory was previously known as a wind chill advisory but the NWS changed that in October 2024. 

Prepare for dangerous cold, especially overnight and early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

