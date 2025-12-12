Two seriously injured in DeKalb County apartment complex shooting

article

The Brief Two people were seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Wood Bend Drive. DeKalb County police responded around 7:44 p.m. and found both victims suffering gunshot wounds. No suspects, motive, arrests, or weapon details have been released as the investigation continues.



DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left two people seriously injured at an apartment complex Friday night.

What we know:

Police said officers were called around 7:44 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Wood Bend Drive.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, when officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Both victims were reported to have serious injuries.

Authorities remained on the scene late Friday night as the investigation continued.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released key details about the shooting, including what led up to it, whether any suspects are in custody, or if the two victims knew each other.

Police also have not said where exactly the shooting occurred within the apartment complex, what type of weapon was used, or whether the incident is believed to be targeted or random.

Investigators have not announced any arrests or provided an update on the victims’ conditions beyond describing their injuries as serious.